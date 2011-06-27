  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Colorado
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,810
See Colorado Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,810
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/380 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,810
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,810
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,810
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,810
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,810
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,810
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,810
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,810
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,810
Front track59.0 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight4062 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height67.9 in.
Maximum payload1338 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width68.6 in.
Rear track59.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,810
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Pace Blue
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Sunburst Orange Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere, leather
  • Very Dark Pewter, premium cloth
  • Very Dark Pewter, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,810
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,810
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,810
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Colorado Inventory

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles