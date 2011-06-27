Used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
376,000 miles and still running perfect
My '04 Colorado Z71 crew cab has 376,000 as of yesterday and looks like it did when I got it except for the cracks in the windshield. The rear end wore out and had all the stuff inside it replaced at 360,000 for $1800.00. Engine does not use any oil I use Amsoil in the engine transmission and rear end. I am going to replace the tires soon this will be the 3rd set this set of tires has almost 160,000 miles on them. If you want to stop cupping on the inside of your front tires have them align the front tires straight up and down and keep air pressure about 40-42 pounds.
You get what you pay for.
Besides the archaic styling, I really love the truck (113k miles). For those that complain about the power/interior space; buy a full size. Plenty of pep for a compact truck. I've hauled a lot of weight in this girl and she doesn't mind it much. I bought the CO because the Dakota had a hungry V8, the Ranger is tiny and the Taco and Frontier were about 2k more, plain and simple. It drives like a small SUV; smooth and easy on the blacktop. With a decent pair of shoes it takes the KS mud and CO snow with ease. The mpgs are great for most pre gas hike vehicles, not just trucks, about 18 city at 6500 ft. If you need a layman's truck for the occasional moving day or trash haul, the Colorado is it
Solid performer
Overall I have to say that I really enjoy the look and ride of this truck although I did have to replace the coil pack at about 66,000 (No big deal 250.00) other than that I really don't understand the other reviews about lack of power. The inline 5 plenty of power and if I put my foot down I can roast the rears all day long. Thanks for a good one Chevy!
Great Truck
My 2004 Colorado has almost 111,000 miles on it and with normal maintenance it has been a great truck. I get between 22 and 26 mppg. Engine is strong and never has used any oil. I am a tall guy and it has plenty of room.
Could be a great truck if GM consider quality.
I bought this truck used in 2005 and wondered why it was in a Used car lot at less than 1 year old. All kinds of electrical problems such as door locks/power windows not working but then start working after 2 weeks to a month. Dealer couldn't figure out problem and replaced under warranty BCM that didn't seem to fix problem. Transmission is hit and miss and often searches for gear to shift with pedal all the way to floor. Replaced 2 parking brakes at less than 50K. Have had two instances where brakes failed to stop and only a pulating sensation could be felt on dry road. 4WD HI setting doesn't work even after dealer tried to fix it. Stalling problems including hwy speeds. Hood comes loose.
Sponsored cars related to the Colorado
Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner