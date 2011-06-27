Used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

376,000 miles and still running perfect Curtis , 03/31/2010 42 of 45 people found this review helpful My '04 Colorado Z71 crew cab has 376,000 as of yesterday and looks like it did when I got it except for the cracks in the windshield. The rear end wore out and had all the stuff inside it replaced at 360,000 for $1800.00. Engine does not use any oil I use Amsoil in the engine transmission and rear end. I am going to replace the tires soon this will be the 3rd set this set of tires has almost 160,000 miles on them. If you want to stop cupping on the inside of your front tires have them align the front tires straight up and down and keep air pressure about 40-42 pounds. Report Abuse

You get what you pay for. coloradoguy719 , 10/31/2011 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Besides the archaic styling, I really love the truck (113k miles). For those that complain about the power/interior space; buy a full size. Plenty of pep for a compact truck. I've hauled a lot of weight in this girl and she doesn't mind it much. I bought the CO because the Dakota had a hungry V8, the Ranger is tiny and the Taco and Frontier were about 2k more, plain and simple. It drives like a small SUV; smooth and easy on the blacktop. With a decent pair of shoes it takes the KS mud and CO snow with ease. The mpgs are great for most pre gas hike vehicles, not just trucks, about 18 city at 6500 ft. If you need a layman's truck for the occasional moving day or trash haul, the Colorado is it Report Abuse

Solid performer tommyg22 , 01/10/2008 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Overall I have to say that I really enjoy the look and ride of this truck although I did have to replace the coil pack at about 66,000 (No big deal 250.00) other than that I really don't understand the other reviews about lack of power. The inline 5 plenty of power and if I put my foot down I can roast the rears all day long. Thanks for a good one Chevy! Report Abuse

Great Truck Curtis , 03/12/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My 2004 Colorado has almost 111,000 miles on it and with normal maintenance it has been a great truck. I get between 22 and 26 mppg. Engine is strong and never has used any oil. I am a tall guy and it has plenty of room. Report Abuse