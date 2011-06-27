  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Colorado
5(63%)4(23%)3(3%)2(11%)1(0%)
4.4
111 reviews
Write a review
See all Colorados for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,334 - $4,355
Used Colorado for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...23

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

376,000 miles and still running perfect

Curtis, 03/31/2010
42 of 45 people found this review helpful

My '04 Colorado Z71 crew cab has 376,000 as of yesterday and looks like it did when I got it except for the cracks in the windshield. The rear end wore out and had all the stuff inside it replaced at 360,000 for $1800.00. Engine does not use any oil I use Amsoil in the engine transmission and rear end. I am going to replace the tires soon this will be the 3rd set this set of tires has almost 160,000 miles on them. If you want to stop cupping on the inside of your front tires have them align the front tires straight up and down and keep air pressure about 40-42 pounds.

Report Abuse

You get what you pay for.

coloradoguy719, 10/31/2011
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

Besides the archaic styling, I really love the truck (113k miles). For those that complain about the power/interior space; buy a full size. Plenty of pep for a compact truck. I've hauled a lot of weight in this girl and she doesn't mind it much. I bought the CO because the Dakota had a hungry V8, the Ranger is tiny and the Taco and Frontier were about 2k more, plain and simple. It drives like a small SUV; smooth and easy on the blacktop. With a decent pair of shoes it takes the KS mud and CO snow with ease. The mpgs are great for most pre gas hike vehicles, not just trucks, about 18 city at 6500 ft. If you need a layman's truck for the occasional moving day or trash haul, the Colorado is it

Report Abuse

Solid performer

tommyg22, 01/10/2008
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

Overall I have to say that I really enjoy the look and ride of this truck although I did have to replace the coil pack at about 66,000 (No big deal 250.00) other than that I really don't understand the other reviews about lack of power. The inline 5 plenty of power and if I put my foot down I can roast the rears all day long. Thanks for a good one Chevy!

Report Abuse

Great Truck

Curtis, 03/12/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My 2004 Colorado has almost 111,000 miles on it and with normal maintenance it has been a great truck. I get between 22 and 26 mppg. Engine is strong and never has used any oil. I am a tall guy and it has plenty of room.

Report Abuse

Could be a great truck if GM consider quality.

marcut, 06/13/2012
14 of 18 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck used in 2005 and wondered why it was in a Used car lot at less than 1 year old. All kinds of electrical problems such as door locks/power windows not working but then start working after 2 weeks to a month. Dealer couldn't figure out problem and replaced under warranty BCM that didn't seem to fix problem. Transmission is hit and miss and often searches for gear to shift with pedal all the way to floor. Replaced 2 parking brakes at less than 50K. Have had two instances where brakes failed to stop and only a pulating sensation could be felt on dry road. 4WD HI setting doesn't work even after dealer tried to fix it. Stalling problems including hwy speeds. Hood comes loose.

Report Abuse
12345...23
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Colorados for sale

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles