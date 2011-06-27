Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt Coupe Consumer Reviews

Overall decent car, but easy to love. Dan2832 , 12/13/2006 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought my Cobalt brand new in 2005, so I'm sure by now Chevy has tuned the model up some. But overall it is a decent car. I would have tried to get rid of it but they do grow on you. The ride is good and the handling is great. You would expect fuel economy to be better from a 4-cyl. though. The worst parts about it are the interior design and room. The backseat isn't comfortable or roomy at all and the trunk opening is tight. Headlights are average and on long drives it can get uncomfortable. Worth a look though. Report Abuse

I love it her lil sports car , 10/22/2006 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I love this car! It is fun to drive. Handles great. Fuel mileage is pretty good too. I average 26.5 town/hwy and 31 on the freeways. The sound system in it is awesome too! Taking corners is awesome in this car. I think with a custom sway bar it would be better. All in all I love this car. The good outweighs the not so good. The few things I don't like is the emergency brake and the middle console are on top of each other, making the emergency brake difficult to access. Seems to have a bit of a lag in between some of the gears, and 1st is way too short. Report Abuse

One of the lucky few ChunkBunny , 08/01/2016 LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful The Cobalt seems to have a lot of duds, judging by reviews. I guess I am one of the lucky few that got a good one. Every time I take it to a mechanic they tell me that it is in amazing condition. I bought mine new in 2007 and it has been my daily driver since. It has also been on many 16+ hour road trips and has been in minor accidents twice. I have never had a single mechanical issue and I have never had to do more than regular maintenance. Road noise can be a bit of an issue and the ride is a bit rough. Seats are not very comfortable at all, but they haven't worn out on me yet. I just started having issues with the dash rattling at 150,000 miles. The extras that come with the LT (level 2) are great, especially remote start, which I use every single day. This is not a car you can abuse. It is not something you can drive like a maniac and not maintain. When you consider the target audience for this car, that may be why they have so many issues. In my opinion $16,000 for a low maintenance car that lasts 9+ years without a single major issue is a good one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Exactly What I Expected fastcolin , 11/13/2014 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I want to start this review by saying I absolutely love my Cobalt. Starting with the good, the car is quick for a 4 cylinder, rides smooth, has a great stock stereo system, easy and cheap to maintain, comfortable, and very reliable. It has never left me stranded. With all of that being said, I absolutely hate how cheaply everything was built. Everything that shouldn't move moves. The dome light lens rattles, the window cranks rattle with the radio on, the dash pieces move, and worst of all is the steering column. Everyone I've talked to has the same issue. It rattles between 55 and 75 mph and over bumps at low speeds; you replace the steering column, and it'll wear out again. Report Abuse