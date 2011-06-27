Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1998 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.no
Rear hip Room66.1 in.66.1 in.no
Rear leg room28.7 in.28.7 in.no
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.67.6 in.no
Measurements
Length237.4 in.237.4 in.213.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7000 lbs.7500 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.9000 lbs.9000 lbs.
Height74.0 in.74.0 in.73.2 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.155.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
