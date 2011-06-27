  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
Old Faithful

jrl423, 06/26/2009
jrl423, 06/26/2009

This is absolutely the best truck I have ever owned. It has the vortec 350 engine, auto, 2 wheel drive and single rear axle. I originally got this to haul a 36' bumper pull camper trailer. It did with no issues. I have hauled fifth wheels up to 40' and bobcats I rented with no problem. With 105,000 on it now it is still better than anything I test drive to replace it. Gas mileage is not bad unless its fully loaded. Other than regular maintenance all I have done is replace an AC compressor. Every time I think about getting something different,I just drive it to the dealer , look at the sticker and fall in love with my truck again.

96 Silverado 3500 Dualy Diesel A/T 2 w/d

J Howard, 08/02/2006
J Howard, 08/02/2006

I like driving it w/o a load. I cannot get the pulling power I expected even though I have spent $1,500 to solve the problem. The dealer does not have an answer. I take very good care of it and do all the maintenance. I can barely pull a loaded 4 horse trailer or a 27' cabin boat. If I cannot solve soon, I will give up and go to another unit.

Farm truck

Don Robinson, 05/18/2007
Don Robinson, 05/18/2007

This truck has been on the farm for 11 years, and with minor problems and one recall, has been trouble free and hard working. We have hauled cattle, fertilizer and chemicals, wood, machinery and countless other loads and the thing just keeps going. This engine did have an injector pump problem, but GM extended the warranty out and the problem was fixed on a 10 year old truck- no questions asked. I am keeping this truck for around the farm, but hope the new Duramax will prove as serviceable as this K 3500.

