Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Consumer Reviews

Old Faithful jrl423 , 06/26/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is absolutely the best truck I have ever owned. It has the vortec 350 engine, auto, 2 wheel drive and single rear axle. I originally got this to haul a 36' bumper pull camper trailer. It did with no issues. I have hauled fifth wheels up to 40' and bobcats I rented with no problem. With 105,000 on it now it is still better than anything I test drive to replace it. Gas mileage is not bad unless its fully loaded. Other than regular maintenance all I have done is replace an AC compressor. Every time I think about getting something different,I just drive it to the dealer , look at the sticker and fall in love with my truck again.

96 Silverado 3500 Dualy Diesel A/T 2 w/d J Howard , 08/02/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I like driving it w/o a load. I cannot get the pulling power I expected even though I have spent $1,500 to solve the problem. The dealer does not have an answer. I take very good care of it and do all the maintenance. I can barely pull a loaded 4 horse trailer or a 27' cabin boat. If I cannot solve soon, I will give up and go to another unit.