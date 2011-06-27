Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Consumer Reviews
Old Faithful
This is absolutely the best truck I have ever owned. It has the vortec 350 engine, auto, 2 wheel drive and single rear axle. I originally got this to haul a 36' bumper pull camper trailer. It did with no issues. I have hauled fifth wheels up to 40' and bobcats I rented with no problem. With 105,000 on it now it is still better than anything I test drive to replace it. Gas mileage is not bad unless its fully loaded. Other than regular maintenance all I have done is replace an AC compressor. Every time I think about getting something different,I just drive it to the dealer , look at the sticker and fall in love with my truck again.
96 Silverado 3500 Dualy Diesel A/T 2 w/d
I like driving it w/o a load. I cannot get the pulling power I expected even though I have spent $1,500 to solve the problem. The dealer does not have an answer. I take very good care of it and do all the maintenance. I can barely pull a loaded 4 horse trailer or a 27' cabin boat. If I cannot solve soon, I will give up and go to another unit.
Farm truck
This truck has been on the farm for 11 years, and with minor problems and one recall, has been trouble free and hard working. We have hauled cattle, fertilizer and chemicals, wood, machinery and countless other loads and the thing just keeps going. This engine did have an injector pump problem, but GM extended the warranty out and the problem was fixed on a 10 year old truck- no questions asked. I am keeping this truck for around the farm, but hope the new Duramax will prove as serviceable as this K 3500.
Sponsored cars related to the C/K 3500 Series
Related Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD