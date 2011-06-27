Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
If only they still made these.
Purchased new as a construction co. vehicle, I have been the sole owner of this truck since purchase in '92. I love the big block power and torque. After 155000 mi. I still own and use this truck and can't bring myself to replace it with a new version of pickup as I dont like the new ones as well. Still burns almost no oil between oil changes.
Honest evaluation
Bought new in 1992 this has been a work truck from day one. I have used it for an excavation business and it has been a great truck. It's worked hard but I have taken good care of it. Now has 174000 mi - burns almost no oil between changes(at 4000mi) and compression is close to new specs. If the truck had never been up north and run in the salt, I'm sure I would run it to 300000 miles. I would say the only weak link in the chain is the brake system, which has seemed ok but not great. They have always been touchy in damp weather and the anti- lock system has seemed to be less than inspiring. This truck is still working daily and turning 11-12mpg. I'll buy new Chevy when they look better!
Best Truck
Bought it new in 92. After 180,000 miles it still burns no oil between changes. This has been a fantastic truck. Chevy has me for life.
Sponsored cars related to the C/K 3500 Series
Related Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner