Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Purchased new as a construction co. vehicle, I have been the sole owner of this truck since purchase in '92. I love the big block power and torque. After 155000 mi. I still own and use this truck and can't bring myself to replace it with a new version of pickup as I dont like the new ones as well. Still burns almost no oil between oil changes.

David , 03/31/2005

Bought new in 1992 this has been a work truck from day one. I have used it for an excavation business and it has been a great truck. It's worked hard but I have taken good care of it. Now has 174000 mi - burns almost no oil between changes(at 4000mi) and compression is close to new specs. If the truck had never been up north and run in the salt, I'm sure I would run it to 300000 miles. I would say the only weak link in the chain is the brake system, which has seemed ok but not great. They have always been touchy in damp weather and the anti- lock system has seemed to be less than inspiring. This truck is still working daily and turning 11-12mpg. I'll buy new Chevy when they look better!