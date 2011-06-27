Estimated values
2017 Buick Verano 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,496
|$12,756
|$14,163
|Clean
|$11,146
|$12,373
|$13,715
|Average
|$10,445
|$11,607
|$12,818
|Rough
|$9,744
|$10,841
|$11,922
Estimated values
2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,385
|$13,865
|$15,508
|Clean
|$12,008
|$13,449
|$15,018
|Average
|$11,253
|$12,616
|$14,036
|Rough
|$10,498
|$11,784
|$13,055
Estimated values
2017 Buick Verano Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,133
|$14,752
|$16,549
|Clean
|$12,733
|$14,309
|$16,025
|Average
|$11,932
|$13,424
|$14,978
|Rough
|$11,132
|$12,538
|$13,930