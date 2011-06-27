Estimated values
1994 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,237
|$1,596
|Clean
|$505
|$1,091
|$1,409
|Average
|$367
|$801
|$1,036
|Rough
|$230
|$511
|$662
Estimated values
1994 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$645
|$1,262
|$1,596
|Clean
|$568
|$1,114
|$1,409
|Average
|$413
|$818
|$1,036
|Rough
|$258
|$521
|$662