Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,963
|$27,903
|$31,861
|Clean
|$22,957
|$26,737
|$30,528
|Average
|$20,946
|$24,404
|$27,862
|Rough
|$18,935
|$22,071
|$25,196
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,915
|$30,177
|$34,459
|Clean
|$24,827
|$28,915
|$33,017
|Average
|$22,653
|$26,392
|$30,133
|Rough
|$20,478
|$23,869
|$27,250
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CT6 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,669
|$36,549
|$40,454
|Clean
|$31,298
|$35,021
|$38,761
|Average
|$28,556
|$31,965
|$35,376
|Rough
|$25,814
|$28,910
|$31,990
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,374
|$28,689
|$32,023
|Clean
|$24,309
|$27,490
|$30,683
|Average
|$22,179
|$25,091
|$28,003
|Rough
|$20,050
|$22,693
|$25,324
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,021
|$29,135
|$33,269
|Clean
|$23,971
|$27,917
|$31,877
|Average
|$21,871
|$25,482
|$29,093
|Rough
|$19,771
|$23,046
|$26,309
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,284
|$25,949
|$29,630
|Clean
|$21,348
|$24,864
|$28,391
|Average
|$19,478
|$22,695
|$25,911
|Rough
|$17,608
|$20,525
|$23,431
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CT6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,548
|$26,257
|$29,982
|Clean
|$21,602
|$25,159
|$28,727
|Average
|$19,709
|$22,964
|$26,218
|Rough
|$17,817
|$20,769
|$23,709
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CT6 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,823
|$23,083
|$26,358
|Clean
|$18,991
|$22,118
|$25,255
|Average
|$17,328
|$20,188
|$23,049
|Rough
|$15,664
|$18,258
|$20,844
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac CT6 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,964
|$38,680
|$42,422
|Clean
|$33,496
|$37,063
|$40,647
|Average
|$30,562
|$33,829
|$37,097
|Rough
|$27,628
|$30,596
|$33,547