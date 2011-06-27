Estimated values
2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,886
|$17,918
|$20,309
|Clean
|$14,026
|$16,896
|$19,080
|Average
|$12,305
|$14,852
|$16,622
|Rough
|$10,584
|$12,808
|$14,165
Estimated values
2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,315
|$19,178
|$22,170
|Clean
|$14,430
|$18,084
|$20,828
|Average
|$12,659
|$15,896
|$18,146
|Rough
|$10,889
|$13,708
|$15,463
Estimated values
2011 BMW Z4 sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,038
|$16,261
|$18,761
|Clean
|$12,284
|$15,333
|$17,626
|Average
|$10,777
|$13,478
|$15,356
|Rough
|$9,270
|$11,623
|$13,086