Estimated values
2001 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,875
|$2,679
|$3,125
|Clean
|$1,654
|$2,367
|$2,760
|Average
|$1,211
|$1,743
|$2,031
|Rough
|$768
|$1,120
|$1,301
Estimated values
2001 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,693
|$2,435
|$2,846
|Clean
|$1,493
|$2,151
|$2,513
|Average
|$1,093
|$1,584
|$1,849
|Rough
|$693
|$1,018
|$1,185