Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 C/K 2500 Series
4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$869 - $1,829
Used C/K 2500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
It's been a great truck

Jeff, 11/17/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We first bought the truck as a secondary vehicle to tow our 24 ft. boat and to haul other things. Little did we know, that we would have it this long! 156,500 miles later, it's still going strong! Our 16 year old son now drives it full time. But unfortunately, we will be selling it soon because of the lack of modern safety features.

Research Similar Vehicles