Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Jeff , 11/17/2009

We first bought the truck as a secondary vehicle to tow our 24 ft. boat and to haul other things. Little did we know, that we would have it this long! 156,500 miles later, it's still going strong! Our 16 year old son now drives it full time. But unfortunately, we will be selling it soon because of the lack of modern safety features.