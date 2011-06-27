  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1992 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/680.0 mi.510.0/680.0 mi.510.0/680.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length212.6 in.212.6 in.212.6 in.
Gross weight7200 lbs.7200 lbs.7200 lbs.
Height74.0 in.74.0 in.74.0 in.
Maximum payload3187.0 lbs.4216.0 lbs.4216.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
