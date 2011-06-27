Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great American Pickup
RickyWalker, 04/17/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
My 3/4 chevy has been a great truck. A total of 224,000 miles the odometer reads. I would say that qualifies as a good truck. It just won't stop running. I drive my truck around a farm, in the mud, on the beach, around town, up steep hills, over rocks and snow, and it always gets me back home. I put it to the floor whenever i can as well. It haws seen its abuse. Buy American...
