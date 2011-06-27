  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Consumer Reviews

Great to own a truck and Chevy again

sstevek, 04/15/2013
C1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB
Now that there's room in the driveway I wanted a pickup truck. Mine is actually a '99, but looks like '98 with an engine of that year, a 5.0 V8 with an automatic transmission. Wanted a manual, but they're almost impossible to find with 4WD. I bought it in April 2013 with 156K on it. It runs great - the 5.0 V8 is fine for me. It will mostly be used for dump runs and hauling firewood. I'm used to driving a Subaru so gas consumption seems excessive - not a big deal though. I think the '94(?) to '98 design is one of the best. The truck is a pleasure to drive - there's some kind of charm and appeal to it. I'm surprised how well it handles - it doesn't feel ponderous. Visibility is excellent. _____________________________________________________________________________________ I got an email asking to update the review. I no longer own this truck - traded it in for a 2WD Dodge Dakota due to the Silverado intermittently getting stuck in 4WD. The Dodge was OK, but due to circumstances I thought it was necessary to have 4WD again, and I was having a hard time getting comfortable in the much smaller cab of the Dodge. A family member potentially would need to borrow a vehicle. Because of where he lived at the time, I wanted him to have 4WD. So I bought and still have - a 2001 Silverado. This one is a keeper. Financially it certainly would have been better (and likely worth it) to put money into the '99. I still see many on the road and I'd still recommend one.

chevy

fredogg, 11/24/2002
Very good handling and engine performance Excellent fuel economy cheap interior materals extra tire wears out where positioned great acceleration

I hate this truck!

Not a Chevy, 11/29/2005
My husband and I bought this truck in Febuary of this year and have had nothing but problems. We have replaced the front end ( axle assembley), fuel pump (2),engine, and now the tranny is slipping. It has been nothing but trouble. I WOULD NOT recommed this truck to any one and this will be the last chevrolet product that we ever own.

ABS

Brad C, 07/23/2008
I noticed several comments about the ABS on the 1999 models. It's a shame that GM didn't step up to the plate and address this issue. I've experienced light issues with the stereo backlights, major pain to fix. Also had issues with wind noise from front windshield molding. Also experienced wind noise through pop open window on 3rd door, another demon to fix since entire window has to be replaced (tell me GM didn't see this one coming) However, despite a few issues the truck is great, almost 200k miles and still doesn't use a drop of oil between changes.

The Lemon

GMOWNER, 08/30/2003
This '99 truck has been the poorest quality truck I've ever owned. Nice looking but has had numerous problems. Harmonic Vibrations in suspension, road noise, minor engine problems, and poor assembly issues that were fixed under warranty. Now the ABS brakes quit at 40,000 miles and the dealership acknowledges they have been a problem, but no help or recall from GM. Most frustrating vehicle I've ever owned.

