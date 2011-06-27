Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Still Truckin'! v_nick , 01/04/2012 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I can't kill it! It runs and runs and runs! And it still looks great. I haven't had a significant repair in several years. In my last review (2006), I was happy, but more so now. 130,000 miles on the odometer, which would be significantly more had I not had other vehicles I drive to work. Friends compliment me on its appearance, and I have had offers to buy it. Bullet Proof Reliability is the slogan that belongs to this truck! Report Abuse

Truck with True Grit 98silverado , 01/08/2013 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have a 1998 4x4 5.7 v8 extended cab despite the options given on the top of the page. It's got 68k on it, and I really do beat it up. Its been from Northern Illinois to Alabama where I go to school and the ride is that of a new tahoe. I've only had to replace one of the two cat converters, and a fan belt. Its candy apple red, and man, its a great looking truck. I take it on the dirt roads in South Dakota and it just never fails.

1998 Chevy Ext. Cab 3rd door SWB Z-71 Tom , 09/30/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I like this truck a whole lot, the 5.7 liter Vortec engine gives plenty of power, the 4L60E Automatic transmission works flawlessly, mine has the push button selector for the 4x4...I'm not to fond of that, but it does work okay. My truck has leather interior, which I like;)Ice cold A/C, good heater, the truck handles like a performance sedan, and handles the heave loads and towing like a real truck should. What more can I say? It is a good truck! Very dependable, I would recommend it to anyone!

GM got it right on this one JBKnight , 05/19/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought with 38k miles on it, now have 190k with origional engine and major parts. Had to replace normal stuff like alternator, water pump, starter and things that wore out. Known problems with these are a short list. Intake manifold leak, usually around 120k miles or so. Once fixed it is great. Fuel pumps, weak, on my 3rd one. The Vortec higher fuel pressure puts a stress on the GM pumps and when they go, can be real pricey. Radiator cracked at plastic side tank. 5.7 Vortec engine is the greatest, real good power, and with the bed loaded I still get 17mpg highway which I don't consider bad for a truck of this size. Holding value better then any car or truck I have owned.