Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

11 years strong! ChevyMan75482 , 05/23/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had this truck since 97 and since then I've put on 378,794 miles on it. I've never had a problem with the engine. The only major thing were the cruise control, and the fuel pump went out 2-3 times. This thing towed my boat better than my friends Dodge Ram v8. Never going with Dodge again after that. I have the 4.3 liter v6. Next vehicle will definitely be another Chevy. Report Abuse

319,000 Miles - Still Rolling! Ezekiel 9:1 , 11/13/2015 K1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my '97 over a year ago for $450 - yes, $450.00 (that's not a typo or a missing 0 - four hundred and fifty dollars). At the time it had 312,000 miles on it and, due to the recent addition of a second teenage driver it has become my commuter. Thought the gas mileage is what's expected from a small block Chevy V8, I love my truck! Couple of things that are expected from an 18 year old vehicle but hey, it runs like a top! Original engine and tranny, no problems with either. This is the fist Chevy truck I've owned, and always been a Ford lover but "ole'red" has made me a believer in American made trucks. I still love my previous 3 F150s, but will now consider a Silverado in the future! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Gave more than what I expected GloriJ9 , 05/23/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck has performed everytime I needed it to. I've hauled heavy loads (trailer) and it pulled it with no trouble. Drove through flooding and 17" of snow and didn't come close to getting stuck. Gave plenty of space in front and cab. I did have 2 problems: 1) front left brake sensor needed replaced and 2) intake gasgate needed replaced (which I found out is a common problem for this particular vehicle). Other than that, this has been a great truck! Report Abuse

Amazing. Just amazing Austin , 02/13/2016 K1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB 4 of 9 people found this review helpful I have beat this thing to death in effort to test just how tough chevy claims it is. I have hit trees, water, and even played truck tag haha. This thing won't die. I revd it to 5000 rpms and dropped it in drive in effort to blow the Transmission and it still shifts perfect. I have not changed the oil for 4 years. No engine knock. I have never seen something so indestructible Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse