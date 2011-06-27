  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne Features & Specs

More about the 1995 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
See C/K 1500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/680.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque237 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle47.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Measurements
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Length218.0 in.
Width76.8 in.
Curb weight4230 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
See C/K 1500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles