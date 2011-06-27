  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

4.5
19 reviews
Built like a rock

gm, 11/23/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

i have had 2 94 silverados in my life. the first one was bought new and totaled in 09, that one with the 5.7 auto, then i bought a 4.3 manual, the 5.7 is an awesome puller, and the 4.3 has a lot of power for a v6. these trucks are so tough, i hit at least 5 deer with these and never did a thing to them, (besides crack the grill little) the first one only lasted to about 140,000 miles and the 4.3 now has almost 200,000, and the only thing that was every changed was the alternator, the only downside is comfort and a HUGE turning radius, these trucks are a lot tougher than the new one, i hit a deer with my 06 and there was almost $5500 worth of damage

the confederat runs like a champ!

sparky8265, 02/27/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

bought it a week ago used from a dealer told everything worked great 4x4 is solid changed out the transmission for $1100.00 used included install, ran great! just did plugs and wires to get rid of the misfire and she runs great!, typical rust on the ext cab corners good prject for this summer! in 2wd never have gotten stuck in the Mn snow, runs great idels great chevy has never let me down with any of the 5 cars or trucks or vans ive owned in 14 yrs! I standardly do all my own work except when I dont have a garage to do it in, so this last few jobs done by a shop and did great work in getting her back on the road, want a good truck look no further! I have the 350 5.7 V8 no option to add

Dependable Truck

Msilva, 11/21/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this truck new. With over 150,000 miles it still runs great. The A/C went out at 140,000 miles. The starter at 50,000 miles and the wiper motor at 100,000. That's it. No other mechanical problems with this truck. It's been taken off-road by teenagers, stolen by illegals - still very dependable.

Keeps on Going

amber19, 09/18/2012
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Very reliable, great truck. Just hit 220,000 miles and still purrs. I am 3rd owner and over the 4 years since my purchased have only replaced starter and battery. Handles great in the snow, and towing. I hope it makes it to 300,000 miles!! It is an automatic 5.7 V-8. ( It didn't have the option up above.)

Great Truck!

off road mania, 11/21/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Best pickup I've ever owned. I didn't want to part with it but I needed better MPG's. The Silverado never let me down and was super realiable. It towed everything I threw at it without a problem, race car, atv, boat, and the tranny or engine or drivetrain never let me down. Good performance off road but a little rough on the road (it is a truck though). 60/40 bench seat was very comfortable. Factory stereo could use some improvement. The only issue I had with the truck was the rear cab corners rotted out and it seems to be a problem on these trucks. Overall this truck can get it done and quickly.

Research Similar Vehicles