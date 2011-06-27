Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151616
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/578.0 mi.510.0/680.0 mi.510.0/680.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG151616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length194.0 in.194.0 in.194.0 in.
Gross weight6100 lbs.5600 lbs.5600 lbs.
Height73.8 in.70.6 in.70.6 in.
Maximum payload1993.0 lbs.1884.0 lbs.1884.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.117.5 in.117.5 in.
Width77.1 in.77.1 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Slate Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Sand Beige Metallic
