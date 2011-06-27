  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck!

Sparky, 02/15/2005
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck new. I changed oil every 5000 miles, washed it once per year, performed regular maintainance (shocks,brakes,muffler,water pump,sparkplugs,cap, rotor, wires, hoses, air filter, tires, starter, battery, fuel pump) She just keeps going & going & going. No doubt this is the greatest vehicle I ever bought for the money!! Vehicle was built in Canada. Awesome truck, Like a Rock!!

231,514 Miles and still going!!

stnrphilip, 06/12/2014
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I would recommend these older Chevy 1500 pickups to anyone who wants a dependable truck that will last a long time and not have any real issues. I have the Chevy Cheyenne 1500 with the 4.3V L V6 and the 5 speed manual tranny and mine still runs great, never left me stranded and no oil or coolant leaks. Will need suspension worked on sooner then later. Great value and perfect for towing, or farm or general work. Get one if you can find them!

should be a classic

fuzz, 06/27/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

excellent gas mileage, bucket seat heaven, style galore, strongest engine i've ever owned, nothing spent beyond a starter and standard upkeep, tows like a beauty w/suspension upgrade done at purchase in 92, that's right 250000 miles on original motor, tranny, suspension...still going strong...sheer pleasure to own

Good Family Truck

City Kid, 09/02/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought x-cab new; impressed w/ 6 seat belts. Was our "big" family vehicle for several years, with two child seats in rear seat. Been happy to have 4.3 V-6 w/ 5 spd stick for gas mileage. Enough power to tow boat or trailer with skid-steer, haul dirt, sand, firewood. Very versatile. With high gas prices I'm relearning how to drive around town, and with octane additive in gas I'm getting 17-19 mpg in town. Always running late when on highway, & at 75-85 mph gas mileage is same as in town. Clutch went out twice early--once when wife was driving; rear diff bearings & drive shaft carrier bearings replaced twice. getting bit of rust on cab btm; ONLY REASON TO TRADE: NO AIR BAGS

Like a rock? More like a tank!

KEVS442, 01/16/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Org. engine went to 177k mi and was still running when replaced in 12/02 (long blk), flushed trans/repl filter, new radiator, serviced transfer case & both differentials, new brakes (rotors, pads shoes, cylinders, etc), have 208k (total) now and runs great. Only issues are wiper motor, body: usual rust-out in lower ext cab area, some starting on top of cab and tail gate (not unusual for IN vehicle that sees a LOT of salt), heater fan motor occasionally won't start, and tail gate won't release properly. I have beat/worked the hell out of this truck, its built like a tank, I'd trust it to drive across country.

