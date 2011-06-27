Used 1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
1991 Chevy Cheyenne K1500 reg cab LB
This truck had 134000 miles when I bougt it. Now has about 160 or so (odometer broke). I've had no major problems, been very happy with it. I tend to work my trucks - hauling hay and horses. My only complaints are that it should have had a different, better rear end-like 3.73 for a little more pulling power and the poor paint job that GM should be ashamed to have in public view everwhere.
Best Silverado ever
I have a 1991 Silverado that my family have used as a work truck since we got it. It has been beat up bashed and driven through hell about 400 times. It is now in retirement and I use it for college driving. It is still a fun truck to drive even though it is on its 6th transmission all due to towing from work.
My first car and I still own it
This was my first car i have ever owned and now 6 years later 40,000 personal miles, on top of the 100,200 miles it had and it still runs strong without all the babying, can you say 110mph on the highway :) I recommend this truck to anyone who likes big v8 power, great interior design, great aftermarket potential, and unbeatable reliability the only thing that is not stock on my truck is the fuel pump and the alternator and battery.
Excellent
i love this truck its fun to drive and easy to get parts for. They look really good with a 3 inch lift and 33 inch tires
Excellent Truck
This is an Excellent truck. Mine has 160000 Miles on it and it still runs perfect there isn't a thing wrong with it. The 4WD still works great and has been used plenty of times.
