Used 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Chevy Van
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg13/18 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.0/558.0 mi.403.0/558.0 mi.403.0/558.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle47.4 ft.45.1 ft.53.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room63.9 in.63.9 in.63.9 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.7 in.218.7 in.238.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.4500 lbs.7000 lbs.
Curb weight4829 lbs.4654 lbs.4983 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.6100 lbs.7300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.7.4 in.8.1 in.
Height82.5 in.79.6 in.81.1 in.
Maximum payload2471.0 lbs.1446.0 lbs.2317.0 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.135.0 in.155.0 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
