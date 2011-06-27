  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Chevy Van
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van
  5. Review
Appraise this car

1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of cargo-hauling capacity. Modern design. Powerful Vortec engines.
  • Not as refined as Ford Econoline.
Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Chevy Van for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,350 - $2,279
Used Chevy Van for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For the first time in 25 years, Chevy dealers received a brand new, completely redesigned, full-size van to sell in 1996. The Chevy Van (the cargo hauler) and the Express Van (the people hauler) come equipped with powerful optional engines, lots of cargo space, dual airbags and four-wheel antilock brakes. With this modern new design, Chevrolet is stealing some of Ford's thunder in the full-size van market.

Converters prefer rugged full-frame construction because it allows for improved stability, ride and handling. Since most full-size vans are bought for conversion into rolling motel rooms, the new van employs this type of platform. Regular-length models carry 267 cubic feet of cargo, and extended-length vans can haul 317 cubic feet of stuff. Trick rear doors open 180 degrees to make loading and unloading the van easier. Up to 15 passengers can ride in the extended-length Express, making it perfect for use as an airport shuttle. Other seating options include five-, eight- and twelve-passenger arrangements. G3500's can tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped.

For convenience, the full-size spare is stored underneath the cargo floor. A 31-gallon fuel tank keeps this thirsty vehicle from frequent fill-ups, but topping off an empty tank will quickly empty your wallet. Engine choices are sourced from the Chevrolet family of Vortec gasoline motors, and a turbocharged diesel can be installed under the hood. Available are the Vortec 4300 V6, the 5000, 5700, and 7400 V8's, and a 6.5-liter Turbo-diesel V8. Standard side cargo doors are a 60/40 panel arrangement, but a traditional slider is a no-cost option on 135-inch wheelbase vans.

Child safety locks are standard on the rear and side doors of the Express. Assist handles help passengers into and out of the van. Front and rear air conditioning is optional. For 1998, all vans have a standard theft-deterrent system, and Express models get new seat belt comfort guides. Airbags switch to a new mini-module design.

Exterior styling is an interesting mix of corporate Chevrolet and Astro Van, with cues lifted from the defunct Lumina Minivan. The high, pillar-mounted taillights are odd, but functional. They can easily be seen if the van is operated with the rear doors open. Low-mounted bumpers and moldings make the Express look taller than it is. An attractively sculpted body side gives the van's smooth, slab-sided flanks a dose of character. Three new colors arrive for 1998, in shades of gray, blue, and copper.

Overall, Chevrolet's thoughtful rendition of the traditional full-size van appears to be right on target, giving Ford's Econoline/Club Wagon the first real competition it has faced in years.

1998 Highlights

All vans equipped with airbags switch to mini-module bag designs for the driver, but they still deploy with more force than second-generation types. A theft-deterrent system is standard, and three new colors debut.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van

Used 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van Overview

The Used 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van is offered in the following submodels: Chevy Van. Available styles include G2500 3dr Van, G1500 3dr Van, G2500 3dr Ext Van, G3500 3dr Ext Van, and G3500 3dr Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van.

Can't find a used 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Chevy Van for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $20,881.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,418.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Chevy Van for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,254.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,958.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Chevy Van lease specials

Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles