Used 1996 Chevrolet Chevy Van Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Chevy Van
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG15nono
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.0/527.0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Combined MPG15nono
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4400 rpm250 hp @ 4600 rpm250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.53.5 ft.47.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room63.9 in.63.9 in.63.9 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno39.1 in.no
Rear leg roomno38.6 in.no
Measurements
Length218.8 in.238.8 in.218.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Curb weight5071 lbs.6084 lbs.5895 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.9500 lbs.no
Ground clearance7.3 in.8.5 in.8.5 in.
Height81.4 in.83.7 in.83.8 in.
Maximum payload1988.0 lbs.3444.0 lbs.3754.0 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.155.0 in.135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Graphite
  • Tan
  • Light Gray
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Medium Gray
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Beige
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Beige
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tan
  • Graphite
  • Light Gray
  • Black
  • Medium Gray
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Gray
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Medium Beige
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Tan
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Graphite
  • Light Gray
