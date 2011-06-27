  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
Front shoulder room50.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Length180.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2676 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Opal Blue Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Medium Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Aquamarine Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Graphite
