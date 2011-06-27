  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier Wagon Consumer Reviews

Good Car, Not

btdoug, 07/30/2007
I bought this car a few months ago, with less than 100k miles on it. I've had a lot of electrical failures that needed to be replaced, and the engine overheats on long drives. I know it's getting to be an old cheap car, and it's an American car, but I expected a little more reliability than what I've got so far.

Most fun to drive

blueberrywagon, 05/03/2007
I learned to drive in this car and have been driving it since. It is more fun to drive than any other car I've driven simply because of the joy of driving such a small car. The visiblility in all directions from the driver's seat makes city driving easy. The performance leaves a little to be desired, but it does have enough power to reach the governor. Its cornering capabilities aren't sporty by any means. It has been quite reliable for me. The transmission needed rebuilt soon after I bought it. The engine also had a head gasket failure, resulting in a cracked head. A new engine for $300 solved that problem. I did the work myself. It is easy to work on, and overall is a great car.

