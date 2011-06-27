  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242623
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg22/33 mpg20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/425.6 mi.334.4/501.6 mi.304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG242623
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm120 hp @ 5200 rpm120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.34.3 ft.34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.37.8 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.6 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room48.1 in.49.8 in.48.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.52.8 in.52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.36.1 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.49.4 in.48.8 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.31.2 in.33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.52.9 in.52.7 in.
Measurements
Length181.1 in.182.3 in.182.3 in.
Curb weight2623 lbs.2509 lbs.2515 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.52.0 in.53.6 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Medium Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles