Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews

Chevy Cavalier a great Car Sean , 08/15/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I must say in the years that I have had my 1993 Chevy Cavalier that I have only replaced a head gasket and solinodes, radiator in the last 10 years. The car is great for the money. I am planning on buying another Cavalier

Worth every penny seid , 09/21/2012 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I would say, If you are sending your kids to college, this is a great car to get them. I had this car for the past 7 years with minor issues. And just a few days ago, the radiator and the transmission pan cracked. But I got about a little over 220,000 miles out of it. This american car was built to last and it will be sad to let it go. This car had been stolen twice, had the steering column and ignition ripped out, ran into a brick wall, was hit twice by drunk drivers and through all of it (minus body damage), it still ran like a champ. I plan on getting another one of a later model.

it keeps going gonzothegreat , 06/11/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i bought this car new in 1993. the odometer is showing 293,000 miles. thats right 293,000 miles. it has the original engine and transmission. the clutch assembly is factory. it has achieved 40 mpg on the highway. i have changed the oil at regular times and it has only left me stranded once(fuel pump went out). aside from tires, belts, hoses, shocks, brakes, shifter cable, and alternators, being replaced, it has never had the valves adjusted. i dont know if it has a timing chain, if it does i have never had to replace it. my goal is to replace it at 300k, but i dont think i will. it gets 30mpg in the city if driven the speed limit. the insurance is $240 a year, best car ive ever owned.

1993 Cavalier RS dwellersskateshop , 04/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my car in september of 2000 i have only had one problem a leaky fuel injector. thats a pretty good record for a 9 year old vehicale with 140,153 miles. The injector only cost 168 dollars(u.s.) to replace. other than that the car handles very well and the 2.2 litre 4 cylinder engine packs some punch. if you buy this car you won't be dissapointed. the major downfall of the car is the goofy place to put the oil filter. i like to change my own oil and it was a bear to get at.