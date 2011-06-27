  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier
  5. Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Cavalier
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Cavaliers for sale
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,821
Used Cavalier for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

economical for the long time owner

rmecone, 06/28/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this at auction when it was 2 years old. Had 66k on it. Now has 148k. Had to have flywheel replaced shortly after we got it, but only because previous owner had installed the wrong starter. No major problems in over 10 years! Just a battery and tires. No engine work ever. Still runs great! Uses no oil. Tape player is wearing out, but stereo is fine.

Report Abuse

cavilier's

kristin, 09/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It has a few dents to the passenger hood where a deer ran out in front of me and so its not fixable unless I get another hood and fender. So its really not worth it. The money that I take to fix it, I might as well go and buy another car. other than a couple of dents it is a good car.

Report Abuse

Reliability

Zealander, 03/29/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Its great for a first time car buyer. If you treat it right, it is a low maintnence, repair it yourself vehicle. Mines pushing 300 000km and still purrs like a kitten. I highly reccomend using synthetic oil. I only burn half a liter every 10 000kms between oil changes.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cavaliers for sale

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles