Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews
economical for the long time owner
Bought this at auction when it was 2 years old. Had 66k on it. Now has 148k. Had to have flywheel replaced shortly after we got it, but only because previous owner had installed the wrong starter. No major problems in over 10 years! Just a battery and tires. No engine work ever. Still runs great! Uses no oil. Tape player is wearing out, but stereo is fine.
cavilier's
It has a few dents to the passenger hood where a deer ran out in front of me and so its not fixable unless I get another hood and fender. So its really not worth it. The money that I take to fix it, I might as well go and buy another car. other than a couple of dents it is a good car.
Reliability
Its great for a first time car buyer. If you treat it right, it is a low maintnence, repair it yourself vehicle. Mines pushing 300 000km and still purrs like a kitten. I highly reccomend using synthetic oil. I only burn half a liter every 10 000kms between oil changes.
