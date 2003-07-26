Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier for Sale Near Me

27 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cavalier Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 27 listings
  • 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Cavalier

    68,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

    253,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $995

    $1,399 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

    91,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,288

    $210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier LS in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Cavalier LS

    97,934 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,643

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

    240,987 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,990

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier in White
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

    39,936 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS

    198,419 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,100

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24

    166,558 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

    123,933 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Cavalier

    144,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

    136,803 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,597

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Cavalier

    87,915 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,960

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

    83,922 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,599

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Cavalier LS

    150,931 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,363

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Cavalier

    85,332 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Cavalier

    94,084 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Cavalier

    90,057 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

    165,501 miles
    Frame damage, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Cavalier searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 27 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Cavalier

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Cavalier
Overall Consumer Rating
416 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (19%)
  • 4
    (69%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (6%)
AMAZING AFTER SO MANY MILES!!!!
CypressMJ,07/26/2003
I'd have to say I am really proud of my Cavalier VL coupe. She runs great and fast. As a teenager still in the 'wanna-be fast' stage of my life, this baby has all the power I need with a 3.1L engine pulling about 140 horsepower. Other then the lack of stylish exterior and constant rust problems, my car, after 102,456 miles on it, still runs fresh off the dealership. Watch out for that thermostat, though. She'll stick on ya!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Cavalier
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to