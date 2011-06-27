  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon Consumer Reviews

'96 Caprice Classic wagon

J Augie, 05/08/2002
Purchased car new. In addition to regular maintenance: 2/97 serviced engine emission at 22239 mi; 5/98 replaced digital gage cluster due to dim display at 39483 mi; 3/99 serviced engine emission at 48399 mi; 3/00 serviced auto load leveling suspension at 56156 mi; 9/01 replaced oil cooler line at 61466 mi; 3/01 replaced air hose to rear auto leveling air shocks at 63322 mi.

LOVE THE CAPRICE!!!

capricelovr15a16+11, 06/23/2009
This wagon is 13 years old this year and is is still is good condition. It is my grandmas car and i drive it on occasion. It rides like a dream as expected(very smooth) but too bouncy for my liking. It has been having a few problems lately, it wont start, but before it stopped working the injectors were having problems. Like when you felt like punching it (the gas), the engine would stick and out of nowhere the engine will jump and jerk. its 0-60 time is 10.1 seconds(ok for a car made in the 96 year). Overall it is a decent time of fun while driving. I would prefer more horsepower though, it only has 170 hp.

