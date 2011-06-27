Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon Consumer Reviews

capricelovr15a16+11 , 06/23/2009

This wagon is 13 years old this year and is is still is good condition. It is my grandmas car and i drive it on occasion. It rides like a dream as expected(very smooth) but too bouncy for my liking. It has been having a few problems lately, it wont start, but before it stopped working the injectors were having problems. Like when you felt like punching it (the gas), the engine would stick and out of nowhere the engine will jump and jerk. its 0-60 time is 10.1 seconds(ok for a car made in the 96 year). Overall it is a decent time of fun while driving. I would prefer more horsepower though, it only has 170 hp.