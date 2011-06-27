  1. Home
1996 Chevrolet Caprice Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Chevy's behemoth Caprice Classic is quite a competent car, which explains its popularity in police and taxi fleets. It carries plenty of passengers and cargo, and handles surprisingly well for a vehicle regularly nicknamed Shamu, after the famous Sea World whale. Essentially, the Caprice's optional 5.7-liter V8 is the same engine that propels the fantastic Impala SS sport sedan (though in slightly different tune), and combined with the optional sport suspension, the Caprice moves with amazing alacrity.

However, the frumpy Caprice has never been very successful with the buying public, mostly due to its heavy-handed styling. Modifications since the current car's 1991 debut include revised rear wheel wells, restyled tail lamps, and the dog-leg rear quarter window treatment from the sportier Impala SS. Wagon models haven't changed one whit. Overall, the styling improvements haven't improved the Caprice, which we kind of liked as a pseudo-Hudson.

Inside, the Caprice looks like a taxi. A wide, flat bench seat and expansive, slab-like dashboard greet and seat six passengers in comfort. With the optional V8, sport suspension and wide tires mounted on alloy wheels, the Caprice offers good performance value in a traditional full-size sedan or wagon

We prefer the understated, muscular look of the Impala SS, but for buyers who need interior acreage, lots of chrome and miss the good old horsepower-infused days of the '60s and '70s, the Caprice Classic ought to fit the bill. Better hurry though, GM is dropping the Caprice so that more profitable, and popular, sport utility vehicles can be built in its Arlington, Texas plant. After a short 1996 model run, the Caprice will be gone from Chevy showrooms.

1996 Highlights

No changes as Caprice enters final year of production.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet Caprice.

5(81%)
4(19%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

ex-Police LT1 off eBay
Anonymous Coward,10/13/2003
Shopping for a second car in 2000 I started on Edmunds.com and selected a couple high-value models (good ratings and low price). Then I went to eBay and started bidding - won a '96 Caprice. Fresh out of service with the Saginaw MI PD it has the LT1 and heavy duty everything. Got it with 75,000 on the clock. So far I've put a new A/C unit, replaced two front suspension components and put on new Michelins. It uses no oil and has had zero drivetrain issues. Now at 120,000 miles.
Tell me again why GM discontinued these?
Z28_Sedan,12/12/2004
I have the 5.7L LT1 engine in mine. It's a very fast car with smooth-as- silk ride. The odd thing is that it gets 25 mpg even with the performance axle ratio (that's the EPA highway rating too). I know other owners getting 27 mpg. It's funny that Chrysler's new Hemi (same size as the LT1: 5.7L) in the 300C/Magnum (a similar curb weight according to Edmunds) is rated at the same gas mileage (25 mpg highway) even though the Hemi is 10 years newer in design and even uses cylinder deactivation.
The Best Car I've Ever Owned!
Mr Moose from Maine,10/22/2006
I'm a police officer in ME with prior sevice in MA. I never drove a Chevy cruiser until I went to ME. Wow, what a difference from the Ford's! I was so impressed I ordered a 9C1 Caprice in 07/96 and had to go back to MA to do it. This car is fantastic. It rockets off the line, corners like it's on rails, and gets 20mpg on the highway. The only problem I had was the crappy Goodyear Eagle RSA tires which were replaced. I love this car. I only drive it in the summer now, and am going to give it to my daughter as her first car, and the Cops can chase her around. Why GM discontinued the Caprice/Impala SS is beyond me. This car is a true classic and will be a collectors car I'm sure.
Great older car
retirednak,05/15/2008
My 3rd Caprice. This car has 30000 miles. Just did 3000 mile road trip to Alaska with no problems. Best MPG was 26 mpg at 60-65 mph. Worst mpg was 17mpg at 8-100mph. Too Bad GM doesn't make a full size rear drive car anymore.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
