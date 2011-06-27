Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon Consumer Reviews
My Second Caprice and still love them
I also owned a '93 caprice with a 305 and just downright love the additional power of the LT1 V8. The dash is a lot better although I would prefer an analog spedometer and a tach. The new larger side mirrors were a great improvment. If you get a hold of a police model, it has great handling for the size of vehiclewhile still holding a bunch of people and cargo. This 2 ton vehicle is capable of embarrasing most import owners while your Lt1 equiped versions can beat many mustang gt's as weall as the much hyped about Mercury Marauder.
Quintessential Wagon
Imagine 25 mpg highway, top speed estimated at 140 mph, seating for 8, a corvette engine and you have the ingredients for the quintessential station wagon. It uses most of the Impala SS goodies. Built on a fully boxed HD frame. Quiet, yet goes like a son of a gun if wound up.
Sponsored cars related to the Caprice
Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner