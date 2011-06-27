  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon Consumer Reviews

My Second Caprice and still love them

Attila, 07/19/2003
I also owned a '93 caprice with a 305 and just downright love the additional power of the LT1 V8. The dash is a lot better although I would prefer an analog spedometer and a tach. The new larger side mirrors were a great improvment. If you get a hold of a police model, it has great handling for the size of vehiclewhile still holding a bunch of people and cargo. This 2 ton vehicle is capable of embarrasing most import owners while your Lt1 equiped versions can beat many mustang gt's as weall as the much hyped about Mercury Marauder.

Quintessential Wagon

lambdapro, 03/06/2002
Imagine 25 mpg highway, top speed estimated at 140 mph, seating for 8, a corvette engine and you have the ingredients for the quintessential station wagon. It uses most of the Impala SS goodies. Built on a fully boxed HD frame. Quiet, yet goes like a son of a gun if wound up.

