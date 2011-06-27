Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon Consumer Reviews

Attila , 07/19/2003

I also owned a '93 caprice with a 305 and just downright love the additional power of the LT1 V8. The dash is a lot better although I would prefer an analog spedometer and a tach. The new larger side mirrors were a great improvment. If you get a hold of a police model, it has great handling for the size of vehiclewhile still holding a bunch of people and cargo. This 2 ton vehicle is capable of embarrasing most import owners while your Lt1 equiped versions can beat many mustang gt's as weall as the much hyped about Mercury Marauder.