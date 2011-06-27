1995 Chevrolet Caprice Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$720 - $1,679
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Impala SS styling treatment for C-pillar is carried over to more mainstream sedan. New seats and radios debut. Outside mirrors can be folded in, and a new option is a radio with speed-compensated volume control.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet Caprice.
Most helpful consumer reviews
joes12,01/27/2013
Born 1995 Died 2011...not too bad considering the mileage was in the upper 100s. Biggest problem was electrical and tuneups,there were oil leaks but what killed it was actually the transmission gears went from trying to maneuver around in the snow up here. Not good in snow either btw,that wheel drive was not cut out for it.
OKCEngineer,02/02/2010
I bought my 9C1 Caprice at an auction for $3000, and its been the best $3000 I've ever spent. This car is fun, fast, and cool!
Attila,07/19/2003
I also owned a '93 caprice with a 305 and just downright love the additional power of the LT1 V8. The dash is a lot better although I would prefer an analog spedometer and a tach. The new larger side mirrors were a great improvment. If you get a hold of a police model, it has great handling for the size of vehiclewhile still holding a bunch of people and cargo. This 2 ton vehicle is capable of embarrasing most import owners while your Lt1 equiped versions can beat many mustang gt's as weall as the much hyped about Mercury Marauder.
jason,04/29/2008
I love this car. It had a few problems with it when I first bought it. One of the engine fans were out, the radiator was cracked, and brake lines broke soon after purchase, but! For $900 the power and comfort that came with this ride is unbeatable. I hope to hold on to this car for the rest of my life.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
