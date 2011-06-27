  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Caprice
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

1995 Chevrolet Caprice Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Caprice for Sale
List Price Estimate
$720 - $1,679
Used Caprice for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Impala SS styling treatment for C-pillar is carried over to more mainstream sedan. New seats and radios debut. Outside mirrors can be folded in, and a new option is a radio with speed-compensated volume control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet Caprice.

5(78%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Trans Went
joes12,01/27/2013
Born 1995 Died 2011...not too bad considering the mileage was in the upper 100s. Biggest problem was electrical and tuneups,there were oil leaks but what killed it was actually the transmission gears went from trying to maneuver around in the snow up here. Not good in snow either btw,that wheel drive was not cut out for it.
15 years, still going.
OKCEngineer,02/02/2010
I bought my 9C1 Caprice at an auction for $3000, and its been the best $3000 I've ever spent. This car is fun, fast, and cool!
My Second Caprice and still love them
Attila,07/19/2003
I also owned a '93 caprice with a 305 and just downright love the additional power of the LT1 V8. The dash is a lot better although I would prefer an analog spedometer and a tach. The new larger side mirrors were a great improvment. If you get a hold of a police model, it has great handling for the size of vehiclewhile still holding a bunch of people and cargo. This 2 ton vehicle is capable of embarrasing most import owners while your Lt1 equiped versions can beat many mustang gt's as weall as the much hyped about Mercury Marauder.
Ex-cop car
jason,04/29/2008
I love this car. It had a few problems with it when I first bought it. One of the engine fans were out, the radiator was cracked, and brake lines broke soon after purchase, but! For $900 the power and comfort that came with this ride is unbeatable. I hope to hold on to this car for the rest of my life.
See all 18 reviews of the 1995 Chevrolet Caprice
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Chevrolet Caprice

Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Overview

The Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice is offered in the following submodels: Caprice Sedan, Caprice Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Chevrolet Caprices are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Chevrolet Caprice for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice.

Can't find a used 1995 Chevrolet Caprices you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Caprice for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,941.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,384.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Caprice for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,804.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,555.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Caprice lease specials

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles