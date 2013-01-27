Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Caprice Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 1996 Chevrolet Caprice
    used

    1996 Chevrolet Caprice

    29,904 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,975

    Details
  • 1994 Chevrolet Caprice
    used

    1994 Chevrolet Caprice

    82,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Caprice searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Caprice
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Caprice

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Caprice
Overall Consumer Rating
4.818 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (22%)
Trans Went
joes12,01/27/2013
Born 1995 Died 2011...not too bad considering the mileage was in the upper 100s. Biggest problem was electrical and tuneups,there were oil leaks but what killed it was actually the transmission gears went from trying to maneuver around in the snow up here. Not good in snow either btw,that wheel drive was not cut out for it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Caprice
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to