Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Sedan Consumer Reviews
Trans Went
Born 1995 Died 2011...not too bad considering the mileage was in the upper 100s. Biggest problem was electrical and tuneups,there were oil leaks but what killed it was actually the transmission gears went from trying to maneuver around in the snow up here. Not good in snow either btw,that wheel drive was not cut out for it.
15 years, still going.
I bought my 9C1 Caprice at an auction for $3000, and its been the best $3000 I've ever spent. This car is fun, fast, and cool!
Ex-cop car
I love this car. It had a few problems with it when I first bought it. One of the engine fans were out, the radiator was cracked, and brake lines broke soon after purchase, but! For $900 the power and comfort that came with this ride is unbeatable. I hope to hold on to this car for the rest of my life.
1995 caprice wagon 5.7 lt1 4l60e
I have literally owned this car for about 6 hours and there is nothing more that I would like to do than drop a 6 speed and a twin turbo set up on it. This car is a beast. Very comfortable. The power goes to the correct wheels. It's got brakes. It's brilliant. I love it.
Watch maintenance expenses on older cars
Opti-spark ignition causes tune up to be $500+ in parts, and 8hrs+ labor. Good thing it's got a 100K mile recommended tune up interval. Electronic speedo display prone to failure. AIR pump (smog control device) fails on nearly every car. Interior door panels (esp. driver's) prone to falling apart. However, in spite of this, I absolutely love this car. Drive it 31 miles each way to work, with about 21 MPG highway, for a full size car with 155K miles on it.
Sponsored cars related to the Caprice
Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner