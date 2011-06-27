Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews

There is NOTHING like an American V8! Emoto , 05/25/2016 SS w/2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This is a driver's car. The motor is intoxicating - both in power and sound. It is the most performance for the money that one can buy at the moment. Unlike the muscle cars of a bygone era, the 2016 Camaro SS handles as well as it accelerates, which is high praise, indeed. The interior is comfortable and well-appointed. Plenty of legroom, but if you are tall, you may want to compare head room in one with the sunroof against one without. The power seats DO go up and down with the electric controls; taller people may need to make the seat low, and tilt the seatback to the rear a little. The controls fall easily to hand. Magnetic ride and the adjustable exhaust are the way to go. Change from soft(ish) suspension and a quiet exhaust (Touring mode) to a more throaty exhaust and stiffer damping at the touch of a button. Set the ride to meet your mood or the conditions. Much has been made of visibility out of the cockpit. While no one is going to give the car a "great" rating on rearward visibility, it is certainly adequate. [one year update: 10,000 miles later, this car remains BIG fun to drive. Nothing has gone wrong or broken on it. Still a big "thumbs up"] Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Fantastic jk972 , 03/12/2016 SS w/2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Since purchasing this car a month ago, I haven't stopped smiling. I ordered the vehicle in November and although I was discouraged by the 3 month+ wait time for the build, it was so worth it. The styling of this car is amazing, the quality in comparison to the gen5 cars is on an entirely different level. The 2SS is everything I could ask for, the 6.2L is incredible and doesn't stop pulling, can't wait for break-in period to be over.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Dont underestimate the AUTO V6 Diego J , 04/03/2016 LT w/1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I was very hesitant in purchasing the new 2016 V6 Camaro and opted to go with essentially the base model because this is my fiancés and I's secondary car so we didn't need all the bells and whistles. I had been looking at the R/T Challenger which was about $10k more, and while it definitely sounded meaner, it was not worth it to me personally. The Camaro has been such a great purchase so far, I have gotten so many compliments on the new styling and the sound of the engine while driving. Its 0-60 in 5.9 seconds which to me is more than enough speed(335 HP). I will update in a year after I see if the quality of the car holds up. The visibility is definitely something I had to get used to (coming from our other car which is a '16 ford fusion that has pretty decent visibility) but I added blind spot mirrors and use the rearview camera often and I have gotten the hang of the visibility of the car. I am looking forward to taking this to California for family visits to see how it handles through the mountains. Also the car may seem small inside but I had a friend get in who was about 6'3 and he told me he was more than comfortable in the car so don't let the interior size put you off. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This car is fun Tim Morell , 04/30/2016 SS w/2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love being in this car...driving this car... everything about it is cool. I don't know how well it will hold up over the long run as it's a new car with a new design --even a new engine (corvette engine now in the camaro). Fingers crossed. The gas mileage isn't great, but with 455 hp, what could you expect. I'm averaging 23.5 mpg and getting about 420 miles on a tank of gas. Drove it from North Carolina to S. Florida and up and down the florida interstate every day since for work. It's a blast. I love the sound system too. The tech is a bit glitchy, but I'm figuring it out. Same as with any new iPhone or some such thing. Not particularly troubling. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse