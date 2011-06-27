Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Consumer Reviews

Zl1 Shawn ONeil , 07/06/2016 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful Lots of fun but pricey. Hopefully a collectible and maintains value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LOTS of power!! Great handling Steve , 08/05/2019 ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the 5th summer I have driven the ZL-1, highway onramps are so much fun!!! Usually have to brake when I get to the highway if there is any traffic. I test drove the Camaro SS, and Mustang GTs (before they went to independent suspension) and the Camaros handled so much better, and the ZL-1 is head and shoulders faster than the others. Everyone complains about the visibility out of the Camaros, easy solution = get a convertible!! Never an issue with being able to see anything. 5 hour trip on the highway got me 18 mpg, both tanks, normal city driving averages 13mpg, but that is not why you buy this car. It is fast and fun, and looks fantastic!! Just started having a couple electrical issues; backup camera a few days ago was solid blue instead of camera view, and passenger window did not go down when lowering the convertible top. Both problems only infrequently, but hadn't had these happen until this summer. Anyone else have these problems?? Report Abuse

not the car i was looking for but it is the one i aamco19654 , 10/02/2019 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I fell in love with this platform with the 2004 GTO ,and general motors has refined it into a monster (muscle car or super car ? ) Hands down the most refined in its class at nearly 600 bhp the vehicle accelerates and corners with some of the worlds top performance cars while still retaining a retro muscle car styling from the 60's.. 0-60 is 3.9 seconds electronically limited to 184 mph with rpm left to spare , and...99- G on a 300 ft skid pad 3.5 years later i still own the car and i love it as much as i did when i first got it . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Fast Car jose_l , 11/07/2013 8 of 28 people found this review helpful I use to own a 2011 Camaro SS before I bought my 2013 Camaro ZL1 earlier this year and man there is a huge difference in performance, power wise and handling. Every time I get in and drive this car I feel like I'm like the king of the road because I can accelerate an pass the majority of cars or brake quickly to avoid accidents. The reviews say it is has a small trunk opening and small back seats and hard to see out of. I think it's like everything you just have to get use to it, I took care of that when i drove my 2011 camaro SS. I give this car in a rating of 1 to 5. Let me see I would give it a 7+ Report Abuse