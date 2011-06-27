Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS Consumer Reviews
Exceptional for it's purpose
The 2010 Camaro LT is powerful in its V6 form, though leaves some torque to be desired. It's a very heavy car but it hugs the road and takes corners surprisingly well. The vehicles interior is the standard with Chevrolet, on the cheaper side compared to its European contemporaries but it is suiting to the cars looks, very comfortable, and easy to maintain and keep clean. The vehicle has given me a few electrical issues but never anything extremely hard to fix, and never any engine trouble. The XM radio antenna developed a leak into the vehicle around 60,000 miles which caused a conflagration of electrical issues in the cabin area because of water penetration. I am an owner in Washington state so rain is common and constant. The dealership and Chevrolet refused to assist me with the issue because it falls outside the warranty, beware this manufacturing defect.
2010 Camaro Review
I purchased my Camaro a little over a year ago and it is driven daily. I am very impressed with its features. The 6.2L V8 is amazingly powerful and very responsive. The six speed transmission is very crisp and smooth. The gas mileage was actually a big surprise for a V8; I get 20+ city and right around 30 on the highway. I feel the interior has a cockpit feel that encompasses the driver but is also very ergonomic and comfy. The only issue I found was blind spots make it difficult to back up this large vehicle. Exterior styling was a great combination of modern almost futuristic styling and the classic Chevy muscle look. I really enjoy driving this car to work or cruising around town.
Sweet car, bad dealership
I've had this car for a couple of years now and it's been the time of my life! Awesome acceleration, great handling and even the gas mileage from a large engine is solid, even better compared to my old Scion TC. If anything, my only grips are the difficulty in installing a Hurst Shifter as you have to drop the transmission 5 inches. Also, Chevy needs to change their customer service standards. I bought the car from a Chrysler dealership and they were laughably better compared to the Chevy. But the actual car is awesome; a blast to drive and easy/fun to work on. Lots of thumbs up on the street and on the track.
Disappointing
I ordered a 2010 Camaro SS and kept it for just over 2 years. I had to convince myself that I liked the car, when I actually couldn't stand it. When people would ask me how I feel about it, I'd mutter "eh it's fun". But honestly, this thing drives like a clunker. Fast? Absolutely! But it handles like a bus with no visibility. It's advertised MPG is a longshot as well. It's really around 11-14. An additional sting came from the terrible internal options. Anyone that has driven a variety of sports cars can tell you the same thing, this isn't a real sports car. I've since changed over to a much smaller, lighter, far superior (though slower) RWD vehicle that actually offers a driving experience.
Orange Camaro 1SS
Highs: Great exterior body lines and excellent straight line performance. Multimatic paddle shifters are precise and have minimal to no shift delay. Handles close to the Mustang GT but not quite as well. Independent rear suspension creates a smoother ride that the Mustang. 14 inch Brembos really help stopping distances. Cloth seats are comfortable and look good. Current fuel economy is 17 MPG which is higher than expected. Lows: Some of the interior sight lines are difficult to see out of especially in the back which, is overcome by well placed mirrors. I would have liked an option of interior color other than black because it shows dust easily.
