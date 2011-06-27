Used 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS Consumer Reviews

Very Fun Car TomcatMF , 04/22/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is a blast to drive. The acceleration is tremendous, and I love the beefy exhaust note. The stock brakes were a little wanting so I upgraded to a Baer 6 piston system with bigger rotors. The engine is totally bullet proof, but just about everything else on the car has had to be fixed after 141,000 miles (Radiator, water pump, Rear axle, clutch, brakes, master cylinder) But despite all of that, I still love this car Report Abuse

The Camaro SS is a modern classic!! Hunter , 09/03/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had my Camaro SS for almsot 8 years and it still puts a smile on my face! The SS makes a statement whereever it goes. I have spent a small fortune modifying my car but that has always been the beauity of GM performance cars, ample aftermarket parts available. The SS gives the exotic car looks without carrying the exotic car price tag or hefty repair bills! Report Abuse

Looking for another one Gene Anniversary SS , 06/30/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I traded my one year old 1996 Z28 for the spectacular white with Huggar orange striped 1997 Anniversary SS 6 speed coupe. It had all SLP options sans the extra set of racing wheels that had slicks. With only 3k miles on the car, I decided to install the GMPP LT4 Hot Cam Kit with a set pf ported heads and JBA headers. Got a custom tune for the cam. WOW. That was one hot, quick and beautiful SS. I sold this car only a couple years after buying it to get the new SVT F150 Lightning. I am now waxing nostalgic for another 97 LT1 SS. I've already got my eyes on one that is low mileage. If you want the ultimate 97 SS, look for the limited 100 produced SS with the LT4 engine. Those were $40 grand. Report Abuse

clean ERNEST , 12/26/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful the car runs great Report Abuse