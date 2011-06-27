Used 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS Consumer Reviews
Very Fun Car
This car is a blast to drive. The acceleration is tremendous, and I love the beefy exhaust note. The stock brakes were a little wanting so I upgraded to a Baer 6 piston system with bigger rotors. The engine is totally bullet proof, but just about everything else on the car has had to be fixed after 141,000 miles (Radiator, water pump, Rear axle, clutch, brakes, master cylinder) But despite all of that, I still love this car
The Camaro SS is a modern classic!!
I have had my Camaro SS for almsot 8 years and it still puts a smile on my face! The SS makes a statement whereever it goes. I have spent a small fortune modifying my car but that has always been the beauity of GM performance cars, ample aftermarket parts available. The SS gives the exotic car looks without carrying the exotic car price tag or hefty repair bills!
Looking for another one
I traded my one year old 1996 Z28 for the spectacular white with Huggar orange striped 1997 Anniversary SS 6 speed coupe. It had all SLP options sans the extra set of racing wheels that had slicks. With only 3k miles on the car, I decided to install the GMPP LT4 Hot Cam Kit with a set pf ported heads and JBA headers. Got a custom tune for the cam. WOW. That was one hot, quick and beautiful SS. I sold this car only a couple years after buying it to get the new SVT F150 Lightning. I am now waxing nostalgic for another 97 LT1 SS. I've already got my eyes on one that is low mileage. If you want the ultimate 97 SS, look for the limited 100 produced SS with the LT4 engine. Those were $40 grand.
clean
the car runs great
97 SS
Its garage mate is a 2003 Quick Silver Z06. The SS is probably the more fun to drive. It is pure seat of the pants driving where the Z06 is power and technology. It is as much fun today as it was driving it off the showroom floor. Additions/changes include Goodyear F1 GSD3s, shock tower brace, subframe connectors, underdrive pulley, K&N air filter, etc.
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Related Used 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner