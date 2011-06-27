  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Blazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,695
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)234/306 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,695
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,695
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,695
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,695
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,695
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,695
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,695
Front head room39.6 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,695
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,695
Front track57.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4134 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1217 lbs.
Length183.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height64.6 in.
Wheel base107 in.
Width67.8 in.
Rear track55.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,695
Exterior Colors
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Sandalwood
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,695
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P235/70R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,695
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
