Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews
Love this car.
I have had many cars in 40 + years. Never had one this long. 16 years old with 120 k on it and it does not use a drop of oil. Still a good modern looking car. And everything from the heated mirrors to ice cold air works well. Cheap to insure. Yet it still has some value. You can still pick these up in good condition and it not cost an arm and leg. It makes a decent 2nd car and a great 1st car. I think the best part of this car is the comfort and sense of safety and control of the vehicle. And the worst thing is - I cannot really come up with a bad thing. Clearly I am prejudice of this car. It's old, I'm old and we are comfortable. UPDATE 10/18/16 I had to part with Hesibel, it has gotten to the point where I was only putting a 100 miles on it a year. And sadly I wasn't one that planned well for an early medical retirement. I sold it for what I paid years ago to a young man in college. He's four hours from school and she's been treating him well. So that's the end of the road I guess. Other than if a person could have an affection for a vehicle this would be my pick. She just never let me down. UPDATE 04/18/18- Well here we are again, just a couple years later. As I said I had sold Hesibel back in 2016. The young man that bought her lives down the lane and I see her when he comes in for break. Just a week or so for Easter break he was in and the Blazer was looking good. I had talked to his dad and he is always pulling people out of the snow at school. He loves having something that can't get stuck. He just doesn't know. You can always get stuck. Me, I am currently scouting the net looking for another Blazer, or a version of one.
Great, if you know what to look for...
I bought my Blazer used with 90K(kms) on it, and it's been a blast. This is my 5th Blazer/Jimmy, and they're great vehicles if you know what to look for. The following problems are a given after about 120k: ball joints, leaky oil lines, heater core, squeaky rear window, recliner handles will break off, door hinge bushings, and if not maintained properly, auto transmissions will probably go around 200k. If your vehicle still has Dex- cool in it (orange anti-freeze), I would highly recommend getting it flushed and replaced with the regular green stuff, and that may save you some headaches. The fuel economy is not great, but like most vehicles, maintain these properly and they'll treat you well.
99 trail blazer 4x4 4.3 v6/atl ga.
bought used at tax time,140k,no more explorers.im happy with my choice,ive had zero issues.i have noticed a lag in take off,although issue was cured when we drained trans fluid,and put on new filter..2/2012.i have the loaded edition,all leather,sunroof,tow package,power windows and locks.love the embroydted head rests and interior door logo. the big differance,ive noticed is it drives more like a car than a 4x4 truck..love it>>>>>>>>>>
I love my Blazer but...
I bought my truck in Novemember 2001 upgrading from a Cavalier. The truck does great in the snow in MD without being 4WD. I have never had a major problem with it other then the handles on the both seats broke until now. It is paid for and everything has gone wrong with it. ABS brake light won't go out even after numerous trips to the shop, service engine light comes on all the time, I have no heat or A/C. Shop can't figure it out. Occasionally over heats, blower motor went up, ball joints have been replaced 2 times now, transmission starting to fail at 120,000 miles. I love my truck. Handles great but it may be cheaper to go buy a Tahoe!
not necessarily the best yet
So far. 1 transmission, 1 door hinge kit, 3 interior air vents. 2 seat recliner rods,1 fuel sending unit. Still counting. This is a lot for a vehicle that is very well taken care of. Firm believer that chevy could have done a much better job on many items. But as a pet peeve why does chevy continue to use the plastic bushings in the door hinges? They never last. The replacements are brass. Why not start there to begin with?
