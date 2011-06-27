Used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews

Don Lynch , 04/17/2016 LS 4dr SUV

20 of 21 people found this review helpful

I have had many cars in 40 + years. Never had one this long. 16 years old with 120 k on it and it does not use a drop of oil. Still a good modern looking car. And everything from the heated mirrors to ice cold air works well. Cheap to insure. Yet it still has some value. You can still pick these up in good condition and it not cost an arm and leg. It makes a decent 2nd car and a great 1st car. I think the best part of this car is the comfort and sense of safety and control of the vehicle. And the worst thing is - I cannot really come up with a bad thing. Clearly I am prejudice of this car. It's old, I'm old and we are comfortable. UPDATE 10/18/16 I had to part with Hesibel, it has gotten to the point where I was only putting a 100 miles on it a year. And sadly I wasn't one that planned well for an early medical retirement. I sold it for what I paid years ago to a young man in college. He's four hours from school and she's been treating him well. So that's the end of the road I guess. Other than if a person could have an affection for a vehicle this would be my pick. She just never let me down. UPDATE 04/18/18- Well here we are again, just a couple years later. As I said I had sold Hesibel back in 2016. The young man that bought her lives down the lane and I see her when he comes in for break. Just a week or so for Easter break he was in and the Blazer was looking good. I had talked to his dad and he is always pulling people out of the snow at school. He loves having something that can't get stuck. He just doesn't know. You can always get stuck. Me, I am currently scouting the net looking for another Blazer, or a version of one.