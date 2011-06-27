Used 1997 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews

Chevrolet got these right. kolbpilot , 08/10/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I basically agree with all the positive comments about these series ('95-'04) Blazers. I've driven quite a few vehicles in my life and this second hand, high mileage Blazer I bought continues to impress. Mine has been reliable, so far. Original exhaust, 210,000 miles. Report Abuse

Makes it through the valley of death. chad1893 , 03/01/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Well it was purchased at 55,000 miles and now has 156,000 miles ive had it for six years recenly handed it down, it packed in the power and was great in snow the 4 wheel drive was great, it sat up high and you'll feel like the navigator of the road. It was hard giving it away i loved it. Had it for awhile it had a great drivetrain. Report Abuse

Great Car!!! krzykrl25 , 10/07/2014 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I've always been in love with Honda but recently when my car died, I got a great deal on a Blazer that I couldn't pass up. The transmission had recently been replaced and I figured for the price it was well worth it. After having my Honda for 275,000 miles with no problems, I wanted something very reliable, and I've found it. I've owned it now for about 5 months and it's a great car. Very reliable and starts right up for me every time. I recommend a Chevy Blazer to anyone and everyone. I can't say enough good things about the quality and how well built it is. Chevy is now another auto maker that I will consider purchasing cars from. Report Abuse

4wd nice, guzzles gas and breaks often Gary , 06/28/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful bought with 45000, since replaced brakes twice, engine, alternator, starter X 2, wiring problems numerous, check engine soon light has been on at least a half dozen times and required many different repairs. The Blazer just turned 100000 and I am having serious transmission problems. I have always loved Chevys, but I doubt I'll ever buy another after this one. The 4.3 is a slug. wife has a Saturn Vue with the 3.5 Honda engine and it will smoke the 4.3 and gets good MPG. Stay away from the Blazer. Report Abuse