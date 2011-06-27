Used 1990 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews
S-10
GOOD CAR SERVRD US VERY WELL.
BEST
Have own this Blazer since 1990 right off the lot with 15 miles it now has 134 thousand miles and was rebuilt from the ground up in 2007. My father drove it for 18 years. I inherited it and now drive it. Still runs great and is like new. I did have the leak over mirror but with a coat of sealeant it is as good as new.
K5 Forever
I have had my full size for over 8 years. I do not treat it well at all when I drive. I do give it serious maintenance though like oil and drive lube. Living in the north east has rotted the body beyond repair but I choose to keep driving it :). Hard to explain, but the way a short wheel base truck drives is like a car. But with a truck attitude. :) I never want to stop driving this truck. I plan on giving it to my daughter even in another 10 years :). Plz GMC build this one new again. I have near 250000 miles on mine now and the engine wont quit. Way too much to type, but trust me if you drive one you will like it.
1990 chevy full size blazer 2dr 4wd
I purchased my Blazer with 160k on it in march of 2007. I am still in love with this truck. Very reliable. I let my pregnant wife drive it 2,400 miles by her self and didn't have a worry. gas mileage is about 17 on highway and 12 in town. not bad for a truck that old. now i have 190k on it and still find every excuse i can to drive it. still runs strong and lays rubber. if you buy one u wont be disappointed!
A Solid Truck for a Good Price
This Blazer has served us well. We bought it with only 33,000 miles on it, and still love it. It's been extremely reliable, and build quality has held up well on the dirt roads that we live on. The 5.7 L 350 V8 is amazingly quiet, smooth, and powerful. For under 10,000, the Blazer is a relative value even in today's market. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone. I wish that Chevrolet could bring these Blazers back.
