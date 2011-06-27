Used 1990 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews

S-10 MR. BILL , 04/03/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful GOOD CAR SERVRD US VERY WELL. Report Abuse

BEST orca , 05/16/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Have own this Blazer since 1990 right off the lot with 15 miles it now has 134 thousand miles and was rebuilt from the ground up in 2007. My father drove it for 18 years. I inherited it and now drive it. Still runs great and is like new. I did have the leak over mirror but with a coat of sealeant it is as good as new. Report Abuse

K5 Forever 90K5 , 09/25/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had my full size for over 8 years. I do not treat it well at all when I drive. I do give it serious maintenance though like oil and drive lube. Living in the north east has rotted the body beyond repair but I choose to keep driving it :). Hard to explain, but the way a short wheel base truck drives is like a car. But with a truck attitude. :) I never want to stop driving this truck. I plan on giving it to my daughter even in another 10 years :). Plz GMC build this one new again. I have near 250000 miles on mine now and the engine wont quit. Way too much to type, but trust me if you drive one you will like it. Report Abuse

1990 chevy full size blazer 2dr 4wd K5wheeler , 03/18/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased my Blazer with 160k on it in march of 2007. I am still in love with this truck. Very reliable. I let my pregnant wife drive it 2,400 miles by her self and didn't have a worry. gas mileage is about 17 on highway and 12 in town. not bad for a truck that old. now i have 190k on it and still find every excuse i can to drive it. still runs strong and lays rubber. if you buy one u wont be disappointed! Report Abuse