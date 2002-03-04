Used 1990 Chevrolet Blazer for Sale Near Me
- 197,672 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$15,900
Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois
1993 Chevrolet Blazer Cheyenne Sport No rust all original survivor southern truck ! Looks and runs great , Never seen winter ! Clean CARFAX. 2D Sport Utility 5.7L V8 16V 4WD Alloy Wheels, 4x4/4-wheel drive, 5.7L V8 16V, Cylinder Count: 8, Blazer Cheyenne Sport, 2D Sport Utility, 5.7L V8 16V, 4WD, Red, Grey Cloth, 2 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Custom Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Floor Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Power steering, Power Windows, Roof Console, Voltmeter. Sport 1993Cheyenne Chevrolet Blazer Red Want to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Blazer Sport with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK18K1PJ336523
Stock: 332405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 167,450 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$14,000
Killeen Auto Sales - Killeen / Texas
Killeen Auto Sales with over 35 years in business and thousands of satisfied customers is here to provide exceptional service to Central Texas and beyond! Come see what keeps us on top!2 door Sport edition, 4x4, 16in. alloys, running boards, luggage rack, tow hitch receiver, AM/FM stereo, cruise, tint, tilt, tachometer, rear defrost, power windows, locks, and mirrors. Automatic 4WD 2 door SUV.Maroon 1994 Chevrolet Blazer Cheyenne 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.7L V8 16V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Chevrolet Blazer with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEK18K2RJ349218
Stock: 24260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2019
- 207,901 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13W3W2168637
Stock: 20-213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 356,440 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Gary's Auto Sales Sneads Ferry - Sneads Ferry / North Carolina
** CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS ** 4.3L V6 ENGINE ** AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ** REAR WHEEL DRIVE ** LUGGAGE RACK ** 15 INCH STEEL WHEELS ** POWER SUNROOF ** DUAL FRONT AIRBAGS ** REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY & REAR HATCH ACCESS ** THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM ** POWER STEERING/BRAKES/MIRRORS/WINDOWS/LOCKS /SEATS ** AUTO DIM INTERIOR REAR VIEW MIRROR ** HEATED EXTERIOR REAR VIEW MIRRORS ** DRIVER/PASSENGER HEAT & A/C ** AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL ** EXTERIOR THERMOMETER ** CENTER CONSOLE ** CUP HOLDERS ** DELAY WIPERS ** MAP LIGHTS ** REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER/WASHER/WIPER ** TILT STEERING WHEEL ** LIGHTED VANITY MIRROR ** UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENERS ** ANALOG GAUGES ** CLOCK ** COMPASS ** CRUISE CONTROL ** TACHOMETER ** TRIP COMPUTER ** AM/FM RADIO ** CD PLAYER ** CASSETTE PLAYER ** GRAY CLOTH INTERIOR ** CARPET FLOORS ** FACTORY CARPET FLOOR MATS ** POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEAT LUMBAR ** FRONT BUCKET SEATS **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer LT with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNCS13W7W2202996
Stock: 202996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Al Serra Buick GMC - Grand Blanc / Michigan
Clean CARFAX. Blazer 4WD 4.3L V6 SMPI 12V LS 4-Speed Automatic ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Rear Window Convenience Package. To save time in the dealership and for your convenience, please call 810-694-5600 to confirm availability and schedule an appointment. Al Serra Wholesale to the Public offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre auction pricing. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and or auto body defects. All vehicles displayed Wholesale to the Public are sold AS IS. The term AS IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS IS vehicle will pay all cost for any repairs. Al Serra Auto Plaza assumes no responsibility for any repairs regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the Wholesale to the Public section. Odometer is 74738 miles below market average! You'll Do Better at Al Serra! Pictures may not reflect actual vehicle. Posted miles may vary. Some options listed may be inaccurate due to VIN decoders. Some vehicles may have added accessories. The Doc Fee is $220. See Dealer for details. Al Serra Auto Plaza. One Destination. So Many More Choices! Please contact us at 810-694-5600 or visit alserra.com for more information and to see Michigan's largest used vehicle inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNCT18W6WK102510
Stock: 2006894B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 193,916 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13W7W2155728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,366 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,850
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
GREAT STARTER SUV!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13W4X2166512
Stock: B4305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 207,106 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$975
Green Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jacksonville / Illinois
Local trade in. Customer drove this in when traded. It starts and runs.... Seems to have some issues bogging down over 40 miles an hour. No out of area holds... stop in drive it then fix it and has a great little Blazer! This vehicle is available as is/ no warranty to wholesalers and the public. Our wholesale to the public program is perfect for many people that need basic transportation. We recommend that any AS IS vehicle should be taken to a mechanic as they have not been inspected here. This vehicle is currently available. You are welcome to stop in and drive. You can call us with any questions at 217-245-4117 We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Virtual brochures and local home delivery available! Call to schedule an appointment today! Recent Arrival! Virtual Brochure Available!, Local Home Delivery Available!, 4WD. Here at United we understand purchasing a vehicle can at times be a bit stressful. That is why our staff is here to help make the process as easy on you as possible and welcomes the opportunity to help in any way we are able to. We also understand that customer service after the sale is every bit or more important than during the sale, and we strive for 100% customer satisfaction. We are a family owned business where you can always speak to the owner. You can call us with any questions at 217-245-4117.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13W7XK127221
Stock: U70068C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 240,884 miles
$1,374
Uebelhor And Sons Buick Gmc Vincennes - Vincennes / Indiana
4WD. Meadow Green Metallic 1999 Chevrolet Blazer 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI Recent Arrival! Uebelhor Buick GMC Cadillac in Vincennes, IN. 'Where Customers Send Their Friends Since 1929'.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Blazer LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13W5XK141117
Stock: 24087C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 2,369 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,894$3,111 Below Market
Watermark Honda - Paducah / Kentucky
One Owner Local Trade-In, Watermark's Warranty Forever, Back-Up Camera, Factory Warranty Remaining, Rear View Camera, Clean Autocheck Report, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry. 2019 Chevrolet Blazer The Watermark Warranty Forever is valid for as long as you own the vehicle AND for an unlimited time, unlimited miles. How much is it? Zero. We are building Customers for Life so the Watermark Warranty Forever comes standard with every qualifying vehicle meeting the criteria and is included at no extra charge. There are no catches, hidden fees, or gimmicks. Our dealership provides this product as an added value to our Customers for doing business with us. Odometer is 8491 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Cloth with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNKBCRS3KS700395
Stock: H11336A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 7,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,799
Hertz Car Sales Dallas - Dallas / Texas
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Black 2020 Chevrolet Blazer LT FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT19/26 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/dallas or call us at 214-329-0361.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNKBDRS7LS596324
Stock: 1231000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,988$4,632 Below Market
Tropical Chevrolet - Miami Shores / Florida
Midnight Blue Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT TROPICAL CHEVROLET........, LOWEST PRICE ON A NEW CHEVROLET..........
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNKBHRS0LS551569
Stock: R16765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- certified
2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Cloth7,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,500$3,456 Below Market
Atlantic Chevrolet - Bay Shore / New York
Take a look at this Summit White 2019 Chevrolet Blazer. Advertised offer to those who finance through the dealership reflective after $1995 down @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+) + $695 dealer admin fee- SAVE THOUSANDS !!! - - WHY BUY NEW !!!! - - . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Here at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac, 90% of our pre-owned vehicles get brand new tires and brakes!!! We spend the money on our cars so you won't have to!!! 90% of our cars are pre-certified, so you're buying a vehicle with confidence knowing everything that needed to get done was done by our certified mechanics!! Always priced right at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT 20/26 City/Highway MPG Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Cloth with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNKBCRS5KS622170
Stock: 37409L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- certified
2019 Chevrolet Blazer Premier6,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,304$4,412 Below Market
Atlantic Chevrolet - Bay Shore / New York
Take a look at this Summit White 2019 Chevrolet Blazer. Advertised offer to those who finance through the dealership reflective after $1995 down @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+) + $695 dealer admin fee- SAVE THOUSANDS !!! - - WHY BUY NEW !!!! - - . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Here at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac, 90% of our pre-owned vehicles get brand new tires and brakes!!! We spend the money on our cars so you won't have to!!! 90% of our cars are pre-certified, so you're buying a vehicle with confidence knowing everything that needed to get done was done by our certified mechanics!! Always priced right at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac. AutoCheck 1-Owner, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation System, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Confidence II Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Automatic Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, HD Surround Vision, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Panoramic Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Rear Camera Mirror, Safety Alert Seat, Sun & Wheels Package, Wheels: 21" Pearl Nickel Aluminum, Wireless Charging. FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT 20/26 City/Highway MPG Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNKBFRS0KS625771
Stock: 39516L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- certified
2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT Cloth8,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,977$2,917 Below Market
McCluskey Chevrolet - Cincinnati / Ohio
Call McCluskey Chevrolet at 513-741-1111 to schedule your Free 48 Hour Test Drive.GM CERTIFIED!!MCCLUSKEY CHEVROLET'S FREE LIFETIME MECHANICAL WARRANTY Unlimited Miles. Unlimited Years. Fully-Insured. Thousands of import and domestic models to choose from---ALL with FREE LIFETIME MECHANICAL PROTECTION! Call 513-741-1111 to learn more.Certified. Nightfall Gray Metallic 2019 Chevrolet Blazer2.5L 4-CylinderClean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.McCluskey's Fully-Certified 172 Point Inspection, Super low miles...won't last long!, CUSTOM WHEELS, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, 9-Speed Automatic, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT Cloth with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNKBBRA9KS686620
Stock: A19501YT
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- 11,249 miles
$26,500$4,733 Below Market
Lou Bachrodt Coconut Creek Chevrolet - Coconut Creek / Florida
Summit White 2020 Chevrolet Blazer LT FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Black Roof Rails, Convenience & Driver Confidence Package, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Body-Color Mirrors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear Power Programmable Liftgate, Remote Start, Universal Home Remote.19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNKBCRS6LS552874
Stock: TC552874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 5,280 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,900$2,574 Below Market
Parkway of Wilmington Used Cars - Wilmington / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Sunlit Bronze Metallic 2019 Chevrolet Blazer FWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Parkway of Wilmington is located just minutes away from the beaches of Southeastern North Carolina - why not make your next car buying experience one to remember by visiting us in beautiful Historic Wilmington today? Odometer is 3872 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. 22/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Text or call 910-338-9544 to schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT Cloth with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNKBBRA9KS658946
Stock: 13397A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 10,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,287$3,161 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Summit White 2020 Chevrolet Blazer LT FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT19/26 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/jacksonville or call us at 904-337-6847.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNKBCRS6LS537565
Stock: 2702520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
