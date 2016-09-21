Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
Pros & Cons
- Versatile midgate-based body style
- comfortable seating.
- Higher price and lower towing capacity than regular pickups
- large size and rear-quarter blind spots hinder maneuverability.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With the comfort of an SUV and the utility of a pickup truck, the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche features a unique blend of the two. But this year marks the end of the line for this vehicle.
Vehicle overview
Are you looking for the utility of a pickup truck with the comfort and road manners of an SUV? Well, you better act fast, as the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche marks the end of the line for this automotive cross-breeding experiment. In its final year, the big change is essentially only in name, adding the "Black Diamond" moniker as a nod to the most difficult ski run classification. Otherwise, the Avalanche retains all of the advantages and drawbacks of its predecessors.
The pickup and SUV cross-breeding results in a vehicle with an SUV-like front half and a pickup bed in the back. Separating the two is a "midgate" behind the rear seats that can be lowered to provide an 8-foot-long load floor. Versatility and convenience are further bolstered by a lockable tailgate and a sturdy three-piece tonneau for securing valuable cargo. The tonneau can also be removed to allow for larger items.
Besides the unique transformative nature of the Avalanche, it also benefits from a ride quality that is more like an SUV than a bouncy pickup. But this added comfort does come at the expense of towing capacity, which tops out at 8,100 pounds. All of the SUV character also increases the price compared to conventional trucks, while reducing rear visibility.
Whether or not the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche's positive attributes outweigh its drawbacks for you, it is essentially in a class of its own. The closest approximation would be a crew-cab version of a Ford F-150 , Ram 1500 , Toyota Tundra or even Chevy's own Silverado. If comfort and versatility are priorities over rugged utility and affordability, we're sure the Avalanche will fit you just fine.
Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche models
Even though the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche is classified as a full-size crew-cab pickup, its removable rear window and fold-down midgate allow for much more versatility. Three trim levels are offered: base LS, midrange LT and premium LTZ.
The LS features 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, a roof rack, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, side assist steps, remote ignition, rear parking sensors and a removable three-piece bed cover. Inside you'll find dual-zone manual air-conditioning, cruise control, power-adjustable pedals, six-way power front seats, 60/40-split rear seats, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, OnStar and a six-speaker sound system with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and rear seat audio controls. A 40/20/40 front bench seat is optional on the LS and increases seating capacity to six.
The LT adds to the base LS equipment a locking rear differential, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and a seven-speaker Bose sound system. Eighteen-inch wheels are optional. The All-Star package (called the Texas package in that state) adds polished wheels, chrome exterior trim, power-folding mirrors and an auto-dimming driver-side mirror.
The top-of-the-line LTZ includes the All-Star/Texas package, but adds 20-inch alloy wheels, an adaptive suspension with automatic load leveling, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, perforated leather upholstery, 12-way power-adjustable heated and cooled front seats, driver seat memory functions, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system, real-time traffic, a universal garage door opener and an eight-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. Power-retractable side steps are optional.
The Sun, Entertainment and Destinations package available on the LT and LTZ adds a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system and the navigation system on LT models. Optional wheels in 20- and 22-inch sizes are available on all trims.
Add the Z71 Off Road package and you get specialized springs and shock absorbers, upgraded 18-inch off-road tires, front recovery hooks, a skid plate and a high-capacity air cleaner. The Z71 looks different, too, thanks to beefy fender flares, an aggressive front fascia and tubular side assist steps.
2013 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Powering the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche is a 5.3-liter V8 that produces 320 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. Properly equipped, the Avalanche can tow up to 8,100 pounds.
Rear-wheel drive is standard, with four-wheel drive available as an option. LS and LT 4WD models get a single-speed transfer case, while a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing is standard on the LTZ and available as an option on other trim levels. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined for both rear- and four-wheel-drive models.
Safety
Standard safety features on the Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche include antilock disc brakes, stability control, front side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, trailer sway control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and GM's OnStar emergency communications system.
Driving
From behind the wheel, the first thing you notice about the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche is that it accelerates smartly for such a large vehicle. Handling and steering feel are both better than you'd expect from a pickup, though the truck's super-size dimensions and equally large blind spots to the sides and rear make maneuvering in tight quarters a challenge. On the upside, the Avalanche rides a bit smoother and quieter than a traditional pickup.
Interior
For smaller passengers, the Avalanche requires a bit of a climb to get into, but once seated they're rewarded with an attractive interior. As you'd expect from a vehicle with working-class roots, designers also paid careful attention to function, with well-placed gauges and easy-to-use controls (though most buttons are a little too small). Poor visibility is an issue, however, so drivers may be relying heavily on the rearview camera and parking sensors in tight confines.
The cabin offers comfortable seating for up to six passengers with the 40/20/40-split front seat available on the LS. The standard front bucket seats are supportive and separated by a center console with a large covered storage box, air vents and audio controls for rear seat passengers.
Of course, the Avalanche truly distinguishes itself from pickups or full-size SUVs with its cargo-hauling capacity. Folding the rear seats and midgate forward while leaving the rear window and hard tonneau cover in place creates a huge cargo area, which is secure thanks to the lockable cover and tailgate. Taking advantage of the Avalanche's full pickup-like carrying capacity does require you to remove and stow both the rear window and bed cover, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
- value
- fuel efficiency
- oil
- maintenance & parts
- ride quality
- engine
- wheels & tires
- spaciousness
- infotainment system
- transmission
- interior
- brakes
- off-roading
Most helpful consumer reviews
I originally owned the 2002 Avalanche and traded it after 11 years of ownership and 254K miles later for a spanking new 2013 Avalanche which currently has 125k hard miles on it. I use my truck for stop and go/delivery/hwy/grocery shopping/soccer/business landscaping/moving college kids to their new apartments and some other things. The main reason i bought the 2013 is the dependability it provided. I turn the key and it starts. i have gone through basic maintenance, tuneups, brake jobs, tranny fluid changes, tires, and 12k mile oil changes since walmart does my synthetic oil changes for this vehicle and my last. I love their oil changes since it only cost me $40 for synthetic oil plus checking everything and topping off the rest of my fluids. I love my v8 engine and if it runs just as good as my last truck and so far its doing it, I will have to start checking my oil usage around 150k miles and begin adding 1/4 quart of oil every 5k miles. Sometimes I neglect to check and just wait til i reach 12K miles and let the guys who do it when i bring it in. I probably plan to keep this vehicle til it reaches around 350K since i started to drive it to other states as i visit other states for vacation. My Avalanche has never failed me nor do i worry that it will since my last avalanche never did either and i used to drive the 2002 avalanche like a beast....This 2013 avalanche for some reason i tend to baby it just a little bit. Well I am very sad knowing that once i drive this vehicle as much as i can, i will not be able to replace it with another. I hope that something like this will be available in the future, but who knows the future. We might all be sitting in trucks that drive themselves....Oh how boring life will be then......But for now Enjoy your AVALANCHE......I love this truck when i go snowboarding as well, it climbs mountain passes smoothly without any snow chains, but ofcourse i use snow tires blizzaks during the winter. I do recommend you to purchase this even if it is used and you need a dependable truck. I am sure its still about $20K if you were to buy one now with low miles. 5.3 litre engine is what i have. Hmmmmm i might just go shopping for another one as well and just store it in my garage until i need it........Enjoy
I have a 2013 Chevy Back Diamond Avalanche this is the 3rd Avalanche I have owned, the first two I had did not have the Z71 package. The ride was exceptional, and the vehicle was so quiet that you could not hear very little outside noise or road noise, the gas milage on the first two vehicles for highway would average 18 to 22 miles on a trip, the only complaint that I have is the Z71 gas mileage highway tops out around 19, I run flex fuel alot as the time,where I live is around $1.29 to $1.59 per gallon, I have been told that the mileage will drop using flex fuel. But the reduced cost I feel makes up for the difference. The Z71 does not ride as good as the standard model, but still is much better than the trucks I have had, and also better than the cars. I hated to hear that they are know longer making the vehicle.
Do not hesitate to buy. Never had any issues with the 2013 Black diamond. It is the last date they were sold by GM. Big mistake. Edmunds needs to update their page to include the 2013 model. 2020 Feb update still running very good and no issues.
Holds value better than I had hoped and still get comments on looks of truck, only thing to possibly knock is MPG.. but I knew that going in...
Features & Specs
|LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|320 hp @ 5400 rpm
|LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|320 hp @ 5400 rpm
|LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|320 hp @ 5400 rpm
|LT 4dr Crew Cab SB
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|22.8%
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche a good car?
Is the Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche reliable?
Is the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche?
The least-expensive 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche is the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,980.
Other versions include:
- LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $47,885
- LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,675
- LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,580
- LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,625
- LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,030
- LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $35,980
What are the different models of Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche?
More about the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Overview
The Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche is offered in the following submodels: Black Diamond Avalanche Crew Cab. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2013 Black Diamond Avalanche 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 Black Diamond Avalanche.
Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche info
