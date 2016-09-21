5 star reviews: 90 %

5 out of 5 stars, The BEST TRUCK I have owned

Neko , 02/17/2018

LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

I originally owned the 2002 Avalanche and traded it after 11 years of ownership and 254K miles later for a spanking new 2013 Avalanche which currently has 125k hard miles on it. I use my truck for stop and go/delivery/hwy/grocery shopping/soccer/business landscaping/moving college kids to their new apartments and some other things. The main reason i bought the 2013 is the dependability it provided. I turn the key and it starts. i have gone through basic maintenance, tuneups, brake jobs, tranny fluid changes, tires, and 12k mile oil changes since walmart does my synthetic oil changes for this vehicle and my last. I love their oil changes since it only cost me $40 for synthetic oil plus checking everything and topping off the rest of my fluids. I love my v8 engine and if it runs just as good as my last truck and so far its doing it, I will have to start checking my oil usage around 150k miles and begin adding 1/4 quart of oil every 5k miles. Sometimes I neglect to check and just wait til i reach 12K miles and let the guys who do it when i bring it in. I probably plan to keep this vehicle til it reaches around 350K since i started to drive it to other states as i visit other states for vacation. My Avalanche has never failed me nor do i worry that it will since my last avalanche never did either and i used to drive the 2002 avalanche like a beast....This 2013 avalanche for some reason i tend to baby it just a little bit. Well I am very sad knowing that once i drive this vehicle as much as i can, i will not be able to replace it with another. I hope that something like this will be available in the future, but who knows the future. We might all be sitting in trucks that drive themselves....Oh how boring life will be then......But for now Enjoy your AVALANCHE......I love this truck when i go snowboarding as well, it climbs mountain passes smoothly without any snow chains, but ofcourse i use snow tires blizzaks during the winter. I do recommend you to purchase this even if it is used and you need a dependable truck. I am sure its still about $20K if you were to buy one now with low miles. 5.3 litre engine is what i have. Hmmmmm i might just go shopping for another one as well and just store it in my garage until i need it........Enjoy

5 out of 5 stars, CHEVY NUMBER ONE IN MYBOOK

DOUG HULL , 09/21/2016

LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

I have a 2013 Chevy Back Diamond Avalanche this is the 3rd Avalanche I have owned, the first two I had did not have the Z71 package. The ride was exceptional, and the vehicle was so quiet that you could not hear very little outside noise or road noise, the gas milage on the first two vehicles for highway would average 18 to 22 miles on a trip, the only complaint that I have is the Z71 gas mileage highway tops out around 19, I run flex fuel alot as the time,where I live is around $1.29 to $1.59 per gallon, I have been told that the mileage will drop using flex fuel. But the reduced cost I feel makes up for the difference. The Z71 does not ride as good as the standard model, but still is much better than the trucks I have had, and also better than the cars. I hated to hear that they are know longer making the vehicle.

5 out of 5 stars, 2013 avalanche black diamond

Bill , 08/24/2019

LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

Do not hesitate to buy. Never had any issues with the 2013 Black diamond. It is the last date they were sold by GM. Big mistake. Edmunds needs to update their page to include the 2013 model. 2020 Feb update still running very good and no issues.

5 out of 5 stars, Very happy

RYAN SUTTER , 07/25/2017

LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

Holds value better than I had hoped and still get comments on looks of truck, only thing to possibly knock is MPG.. but I knew that going in...

