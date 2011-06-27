Used 1993 Chevrolet Beretta GTZ Consumer Reviews
Awesome Car
I searched and searched for a car that I would like and could afford, after 6 months of searching and researching I decided I wanted a beretta gtz, and I think it is the best decision I have ever made, This car is a blast it looks great and drives even better, the 28 mpg is also A great bonus. The quad 4 four cylinder engine which makes over 180 hp combined with a very tight 5-speed makes for the best driving and occassional street racing car I have ever had. This car is an overall great buy I would highly reccomend it to anyone.
I really should get rid of it but I love it too much!
First of all this website wouldn't let me select my kind of berretta. Mine is a 6 cylinder 3.1 liter. I received this car as a graduation gift from high school... in 1995. It is now 2011 and it's still going strong. I gotta say though that I loaned it to my friends to drive for a week through dusty corn fields in Illinois and the cabin air has never been the same. I just end up opening up the windows more often in the summer and dressing warmer in the winter. Also the engine has slight hesitation when going up certain hills. It has done this for 4 years now with no more symptoms increasing. This car is rock solid.
I take it back
When I first got my beretta gtz with the quad 4 4 cylinder moter I was absolutely in love with it, It was great, fast and good on gas what more could I want. Man was I wrong not even 6 months after I bought it the engine went bad, real bad. I have talked to dozens of other people that have had the same experience. If you find a car with the quad four engine run far and fast. stay away it will only lead to heartache. long story short I paid 2500 for my gtz in less than 6 months put 3000 into and ended up selling it to the junkyard for 50 bucks. STAY AWAY FROM THE QUAD FOUR ENGINE OR I PROMISE IT WILL COME BACK TO HAUNT YOU .
Sponsored cars related to the Beretta
Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Beretta GTZ info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner