Used 1993 Chevrolet Beretta GTZ Consumer Reviews

4.7
3 reviews
Awesome Car

DTblueSS, 06/11/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I searched and searched for a car that I would like and could afford, after 6 months of searching and researching I decided I wanted a beretta gtz, and I think it is the best decision I have ever made, This car is a blast it looks great and drives even better, the 28 mpg is also A great bonus. The quad 4 four cylinder engine which makes over 180 hp combined with a very tight 5-speed makes for the best driving and occassional street racing car I have ever had. This car is an overall great buy I would highly reccomend it to anyone.

I really should get rid of it but I love it too much!

mizzicah, 04/19/2011
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

First of all this website wouldn't let me select my kind of berretta. Mine is a 6 cylinder 3.1 liter. I received this car as a graduation gift from high school... in 1995. It is now 2011 and it's still going strong. I gotta say though that I loaned it to my friends to drive for a week through dusty corn fields in Illinois and the cabin air has never been the same. I just end up opening up the windows more often in the summer and dressing warmer in the winter. Also the engine has slight hesitation when going up certain hills. It has done this for 4 years now with no more symptoms increasing. This car is rock solid.

I take it back

DTblueSS6moslater, 03/09/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

When I first got my beretta gtz with the quad 4 4 cylinder moter I was absolutely in love with it, It was great, fast and good on gas what more could I want. Man was I wrong not even 6 months after I bought it the engine went bad, real bad. I have talked to dozens of other people that have had the same experience. If you find a car with the quad four engine run far and fast. stay away it will only lead to heartache. long story short I paid 2500 for my gtz in less than 6 months put 3000 into and ended up selling it to the junkyard for 50 bucks. STAY AWAY FROM THE QUAD FOUR ENGINE OR I PROMISE IT WILL COME BACK TO HAUNT YOU .

