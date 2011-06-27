Used 1990 Chevrolet Beretta GTZ Consumer Reviews
GTZ is the best model!
This is a great car to have when you are sick of seeing those hondas with the park benches on back. This car will put them in their place and uphold American car-pride!
NICE 4 PRICE
very nice car with lots of power for being stock, and can still pull out good gas milage, what mroe could you want other than power and milage?
DASH AND MOTOR FROM H*LL
I currently have a 1990 GTZ and I love it. This is my second Beretta and I have been very satisfied about the Beretta line up. The GTZ is definetly the best of the line...BUT...the quad4 that comes with the GTZ is one of those things GM wishes that they never thought of. I replaced my GTZ with the 2.8L V6 from a 1989 Pontiac Fiero GT. My GTZ handles great in all conditions and is reliable considering the year. If anyone knows where I can buy an aftermarket dash(not a dash cover, but a factory) I would so much appreciate it. It's horrible to have such a great looking car with such a ugly, shrunk, craked dash.willmiracle@hotmail.com
Sponsored cars related to the Beretta
Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Beretta GTZ info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner