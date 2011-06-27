  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Beretta GTZ Consumer Reviews

GTZ is the best model!

andy Mckevitz, 02/07/2003
This is a great car to have when you are sick of seeing those hondas with the park benches on back. This car will put them in their place and uphold American car-pride!

NICE 4 PRICE

Travis56346346, 06/10/2003
very nice car with lots of power for being stock, and can still pull out good gas milage, what mroe could you want other than power and milage?

DASH AND MOTOR FROM H*LL

RAVEN, 12/18/2002
I currently have a 1990 GTZ and I love it. This is my second Beretta and I have been very satisfied about the Beretta line up. The GTZ is definetly the best of the line...BUT...the quad4 that comes with the GTZ is one of those things GM wishes that they never thought of. I replaced my GTZ with the 2.8L V6 from a 1989 Pontiac Fiero GT. My GTZ handles great in all conditions and is reliable considering the year. If anyone knows where I can buy an aftermarket dash(not a dash cover, but a factory) I would so much appreciate it. It's horrible to have such a great looking car with such a ugly, shrunk, craked dash.willmiracle@hotmail.com

