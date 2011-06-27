Used 2011 Chevrolet Aveo Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I wish I had a reckingball Pat Spinello , 03/12/2015 5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 22 of 26 people found this review helpful Chevy really blew it on this model. No wonder they discontinued it. I have had numerous issues with this car since the warranty expired(typical). I have had the struts replaced numerous times, wheel bearings replaced, suspension issues, break-line replaced. I've gone through enough tires that the goodyear guys see me and dance because they know it's going to be a big ticket sale. Currently, I can't get my key out of the ignition unless I hold my stick shift to the left and I'm also have problems with the shift sticking in park. I really hate this car but I am stuck with it because I can't afford a car payment. It really has given me a bad taste in my mouth for Chevy. Report Abuse

Repair prone car mirde98 , 01/13/2015 5 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) The Aveo is not economical to own. Many things break down and the fuel economy is real bad for a small car. I like the car looks and comfortable ride but i will not recommend this vehicle. Here is the list of things repaired or replaced since ownership in 1/2014: , 2 wheel bearings, ignition coil, AC compressor and expansion valve, coolant and heater hoses all replaced, throttle body, pedal acceleration sensor, gas pump, and finally, for now, both oxygen sensors. All this repairs from a vehicle purchased with 52k miles on and now has 115k. The timing belt system was replaced at 100k but that is a maintenance issue not a breakdown. Tires are expensive due to the specific size and not available at many places. Fuel economy is abysmal at 21mpg at best. On the bright side, the car has never left me stranded and i guess it will never do since most of all parts are new.